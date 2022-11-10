Social media influencer Nikita Dragun, whose real name is Nikita Nguyen, was arrested in Miami, Florida, on November 8, 2022, In Touch can confirm. Keep reading to find out why Nikita Dragun was taken to jail, details about her charges and more.

Why Did Nikita Dragun Go to Jail?

Dragun was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer at a Miami hotel. She was arrested on battery on a police officer charges, a third-degree felony in the state of Florida, according to jail records viewed by In Touch.

According to an affidavit obtained by NBC News, Miami police arrived on the scene after hotel security told authorities that the YouTuber was “causing a disturbance and being extremely disorderly” at the hotel. When officers went to her hotel room with hotel security, they allegedly heard loud music coming from the room. The affidavit states that after knocking and identifying themselves as police, Dragun opened the door and was told she would be escorted from the property.

Miami Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation

She then allegedly shut the door and reopened it before swinging an open water bottle at officers and hotel staff, “causing the water to hit and spill on” a security guard and officer.

Nikita Dragun Claims She Was Held in a Men’s Unit in Prison

After Nikita was released without bail, the influencer – who began documenting her transition on social media platforms in 2015 and is legally female – claimed that she was held in a men’s unit while in jail.

A rep for Dragun accused the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department (MDCR) of misgendering the beauty vlogger after her release. “The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous,” Dragun’s rep told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. “This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity. Nikita has been released and is now safe. Thank you for respecting her privacy during this time.”

A rep for MDCR denied the claims, telling TMZ in a statement: “Inmate Dragun never made it beyond the booking process prior to release; therefore, she was never placed in a men’s unit. All inmates undergoing our intake process remain in an open seating (open booking) area, in the presence of correctional staff. Additionally, inmate Dragun was placed in a holding cell by herself due to her high profile status before being released, and she was escorted by an LGBTQ officer during her time at the corrections facility.”

Nikita Dragun Has Yet to Address Her Arrest on Social Media

While Dragun is typically very active on social media, she has yet to address her arrest and claims of being held in a men’s unit on any of her platforms. She is scheduled to return to court on December 7, 2022, for her arraignment hearing.

A rep for Dragun and the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department did not immediately return In Touch’s request for comment.