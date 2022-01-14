Tiffany Haddish was arrested for a DUI in Georgia on Friday, January 14, after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel.

The Girls Trip actress, 42, was booked for DUI [driving under the influence] and was only in police custody for a few hours.

“At approximately 2:30 a.m. on January 14, 2022, Peachtree City Police Officers responded to a 911 call regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on Hwy 74,” the Peachtree City Police tell In Touch in a statement.

“While en route, an officer observed a vehicle matching the description and ultimately conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into the yard of a residence and made contact with the driver. Subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence. She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident.”

Earlier this week, Haddish revealed her stance on hosting the 2022 Academy Awards while promoting her new Apple TV+ show, The Afterparty.

“You know, I wouldn’t turn it down, but you know, I am booked and busy, but when it’s the Oscars,” she told Entertainment Tonight, adding, “Oh, I’m available in April.”

During the interview, Haddish also shed light on her love life in the wake of her split from Common in November 2021 after a year-long relationship.

“Yeah, so, I’ve been working on a Word document, building an application, I’m going to drop that next week,” she quipped. “I’m going to drop applications next week and I’m going to hold my interviews, I’m gonna go through the applications, right? Then I’m gonna hold interviews on Instagram Live.”

“‘Cause if you gonna be in these streets with you, me, you’re gonna have to be willing in the eye of the public,” the comedian continued. “So, I’m gonna go live, I’m gonna interview them in front of everybody, you know, let their girlfriends, ex-girlfriends, whatever, say what they’re gonna say. … No room for lies. And then, you know, then maybe we’ll do a second interview.”

Haddish was candid about the losses she has also endured lately, revealing her dog passed away, as well as her close mentor and good friend Bob Saget.

“I’ve been crying a lot ’cause … that’s my heart,” the California native said about how she is coping. “My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, those, they were my rocks, you know, they had my back. I mean, they taught me a lot, so I lost the physical, I’m sure I got them in the spiritual.”

