Julia Michaels and JP Saxe have long been one of music’s cutest couples, but the two sadly called it quits after more than three years of dating. Keep reading for details about the couple’s relationship, including how they met and everything we know about the breakup.

How Did Julia Michaels and JP Saxe Meet?

Julia and JP first met while collaborating on a track together, the “If the World Was Ending” singer told Ryan Seacrest during an appearance on On-Air With Ryan Seacrest in July 2021.

“I took her to the park. It was probably the boldest I’ve ever been in my entire life,” he recalled. “For whatever reason, upon meeting Julia, I didn’t let there be a scenario where I didn’t get to know her better. … After our session, I asked her what she was doing later that night and she said she was going out for drinks with friends and I said, ‘You should invite me.’”

JP went on to explain that while Julia ended up inviting him out, it was actually her friend who took control of the situation.

“She invited me to the drinks. I found out later she didn’t do it, her friend stole her phone,” he said. “… And then later I said, ‘When will I see you again?’ And she still pushed back and I said — and, again, I don’t know what came over me, I was in a trance — I said ‘I totally understand if you just want to be friends and write, that’s fine, but I have a lot of friends and a lot of songs and not a lot of people that make me feel the way you did tonight.'”

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

When Did Julia Michaels and JP Saxe Start Dating?

Julia Michaels and JP Saxe started dating in 2019 after writing “If the World Was Ending” together. The song was nominated for Song of the Year at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021, and served as JP’s first and only Grammy nom.

Julia, on the other hand, has been nominated for four Grammy Awards throughout her career, scoring her first two nominations in 2018 for Song of the Year and Best New Artist. The “What a Time” songstress was nominated alongside JP for Song of the Year in 2021, and again in 2022 for Album of the Year.

Are Julia Michaels and JP Saxe Still Together?

Though the couple has been together for three years, split rumors have been running rampant ever since Julia and JP both teased new music on social media over the summer of 2022. A source also confirmed to In Touch that the pair had gone their separate ways.

JP first sparked speculation that his and Julia’s relationship was over after the Canadian singer posted a clip of himself singing on Instagram in August 2022: “When you think of me / Are you setting fire to every memory / And do you believe what doesn’t last forever don’t mean anything?”

The following month, JP posted cryptic lyrics to the social media platform, which he captioned, “Verse 2.”

“I hate myself for hurting you / But it would make it worse to fix it / I wish I figured out a way of keeping myself in it / Because I meant to be the man you were standing with / Not another tally line to justify your fear of abandonment,” he wrote.

Julia shared new music of her own on the same day, singing: “Cause you’re just another man and this is just another doorway / You’ll use the promises like they’re some kind of twisted foreplay / You keep saying that you’re staying / When we both know that’s not your forte.”