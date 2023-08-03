Just two days after 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem got into a physical fight with her friend Jennifer Di Landro, Jennifer is speaking out. The Dolce Aesthetics owner exclusively explains to In Touch why she and Angela got into a fight in the first place.

“Angela and myself hold a close bond,” Jennifer told In Touch. “Due to unfortunate events, things got heated but we have since discussed and cleared the air. [It’s] funny, I was just taking her back to her hotel to make sure she got there OK and picking up my car to go home. It actually looked worse than what it was.”

The New Yorker added, “No one threw punches and [no one] hit anyone. That is false! It’s an event that I can speak for myself, as a grown [woman] with a business, should have never happen. I just wanted to go home. But as I before said, everything is fine and we are good. Life has a learning curve for everyone and hopefully there will be a good take away from this.”

When asked what caused the fight, Jennifer responded, “There is no need to rehash. It [has] totally been resolved, but I will ​[say it] had nothing to do with each other. It was over a third party who did not do right by Angela.”

The friends got into the argument during a cab ride to the Hilton Garden Inn Midtown Park Avenue in New York City around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1, after they attended the Reality Lip Sync Battle at Slate NYC. The event featured ​stars from Jersey Shore, Big Brother, Bachelor Nation, Survivor, The Challenge, Love Island, RuPaul’s Drag Race, 90 Day Fiancé and The Amazing Race and the proceeds went to Give Kids The World Village, Slate’s nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides week-long wish vacations at no cost to critically ill children and their families.

Angela and Jennifer continued to fight once they made it into the hotel lobby, where footage obtained by The Sun showed a receptionist ​attempting to break them apart.

The New York Police Department arrived at the scene and both Angela and Jennifer were questioned. One video showed the TLC personality, who was barefoot, telling police that she “didn’t do s–t.”

After police intervened, another video showed Angela yelling insults at Jennifer as she headed to her hotel room with her luggage. “F–king mob, Housewives bitch … You’ll always [wanna] be a star,” she said. “You’ll never gonna be a star bitch, you’ll always wanna be a wannabe, bitch.”

The fight likely shocked fans, who watched Angela and Jennifer seemingly have a fun night as they documented the event on social media and posed for photos with 90 Day Fiancé stars Molly Hopkins and Paola Mayfield, Big Brother star Azäh Awasum, model Rudy Bundini and Real Housewives of New York City’s Jill Zarin.

Courtesy of Jennifer Di Landro/Instagram

Angela and Jennifer have been friends for years, while the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star even goes to the self-described “celebrity injector” for Botox.

“My friend @deemangela came in to correct the lines and wrinkles in her forehead and around her eyes. I injected Botox into the targeted muscles to give Angela a refreshed look,” Jennifer captioned a video via Instagram in December 2021 from one of her appointments. “Enjoy watching her reaction. @deemangela I love you.”