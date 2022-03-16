Lasting love! Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have been blissfully married since 1996, and Todd recently recounted his very first impressions of his wife.

On the March 10 episode of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions, the couple dove into their beginnings and marriage secrets. A listener phoned in to ask how the lovebirds met and how they keep their marriage strong after over 25 years of love.

After playfully joking about how he was a “male escort,” Todd shared the real story: “Julie worked at the bank that belonged to one of our friends, and I went in one day, and she was there, and I did a song with Sara Evans about this. She was wearing a yellow dress and I thought, ‘This is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life.’ But I met her the first time when she walked into my friend’s house and, it was during the winter months, and I remember when she walked in and she smiled, I thought, ‘She has got the most beautiful smile I have ever seen.’ And it’s the only woman that has ever literally touched my soul.”

Todd added that the only two times he’s ever felt safe in his life were in his mother’s care and later in Julie’s.

On the topic of maintaining their marriage, he acknowledged they are “no different from any other couple” and “have our moments of struggle.”

“What we’re very good at is that we can sense that there’s distance coming between us and that we’ve not fed the relationship the way we need to because we’re busy feeding the kids, in some way.” He continues, “We’re kind of like a rubber band. We just snap back to that one spot and then we hold on tight.”

The couple, who share children Chase, 25, Savannah, 24 and Grayson, 15, is also always tackling projects and goals together, from their reality show, to their podcast, to dieting. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Todd explained how the couple got into using Nutrisystem together.

“I think that Julie and I’ve always known we’re better together, but we are better at this weight thing because we have accountability to each other,” he said. “I think that with the partner plan and with what Nutrisystem put us on that we’ve been very successful with it ‘cause I’ve lost 18 pounds. I’m now actually down two-and-a-half pounds less than when I graduated in 1986.”

The couple also agreed that faith plays a strong role in their marriage. “I think that our faith has certainly been a very big part of why our marriage has survived and how we’ve sustained the relationship,” the TV personality said.