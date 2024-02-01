The January 31, 2024, episode of MTV’s The Challenge ended with a tribute to one of the show’s producers, Jared March, who died at the age of 28 just days prior. Who was Jared and how did he tragically die so young?

How Did ‘The Challenge’ Producer Jared March Die?

Before his death on January 27, 2024, Jared had been battling cancer for more than two years. He opened up about his diagnosis in a November 2021 Instagram post.

“When I was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma in my right leg, my world was rocked,” Jared shared. “I went from excited to celebrate my 26th birthday to scared to see if I would be alive for my 27th. Cancer is something you hear about but until you hear those words ‘I’m sorry but it’s cancer,’ you have no idea how real it truly is.”

The television producer’s post came five months after he received his diagnosis. At the time, he had undergone chemotherapy as his first round of treatment.

“From the day he was diagnosed, Jared fought with his full self and showed the world what it means to fight to survive with grace and courage,” an obituary on Jared’s charity’s website, Team Jmared, revealed. “He fought through countless treatments and surgeries to maximize his time with those he loved. To be clear, Jared never let his cancer diagnosis define him – he lived every day to the fullest.”

Was ‘The Challenge’ Producer Jared March Married?

Jared married his wife, Brittany Greene March, on December 30, 2023. He announced the news on Instagram one day later.

“2023 has been another year of lessons, learnings and adventures,” Jared wrote. “My biggest take away is the idea of finding a balance between planning for the future and living for the now. It’s important to have things to look forward to, however, you shouldn’t always hold out on things that could happen now. In taking that advice, I’m happy to share that Brittany and I spontaneously decided to get married yesterday.”

jmared/Instagram

In his message, he added that the two were planning a “big celebration” for later in 2024. Sadly, that day never came.

Brittany and Jared started dating in 2022. Before they became a couple, they were friends for three years. He proposed in September 2023.

“To now be able to call you my fiancée and future wife … I’m truly the happiest man in the world, so I guess that makes you the happiest woman in the world,” he gushed on Instagram at the time. “I love you with all of my heart, to the moon and back. I can’t wait to continue this magical journey we have been on together.”

Brittany had a similar sentiment to share when she posted the engagement news on Instagram. “From the moment we decided to be more than just best friends, I knew there was no turning back,” she said. “Every day since that 3am conversation has been the best in my life. Through the ups and downs, we grow stronger and I fall even more in love with you.”

Who Was ‘The Challenge’ Producer Jared March?

Jared’s official job title was Manager for Development and Original Series at MTV. He started the position in 2020, according to LinkedIn.

Jared began his career with MTV’s parent company, Viacom, as an intern, working as a production assistant for VH1 and MTV. His first full-time position in the company was as an executive assistant at VH1. He eventually became a Coordinator for Development and Original Series and a Coordinator for Strategy and Business Development before landing his final role.

The television pro received his bachelor’s degree from New York University in 2017.

jmared/Instagram

Following Jared’s death, he was remembered by MTV during an episode of The Challenge. “We dedicate tonight’s episode in loving memory of Jared March – a beloved member of our Challenge family,” the show’s official Instagram account revealed. “Jared was an amazing person, incredible friend, loving husband and ultimate champion of The Challenge.”

The New York native created his Team Jmared Foundation in 2021 to “help combat the financial burden associated with receiving cancer treatment by helping patients cover nonmedical expenses.” The organization’s website gave more of an insight into who the late producer was.

“Jared was strong, kind, creative, funny and loving,” the obituary read. “He was deeply curious, endlessly caring, unrelenting and determined. He was an amazing son, brother, husband, grandson, uncle, cousin, friend and colleague. He was one of a kind, happy go lucky and a kid at heart through and through.”

The statement also highlighted Jared’s charity work. “Through Memorial Sloan Kettering, his foundation has raised over $300,000 to date to help patients and their loved ones with the nonmedical costs of cancer treatment, such as transportation, parking, housing for out-of-town patients, and childcare or eldercare, as well as other expenses, such as one-time payments towards rent, a mortgage, utilities and other bills.”