Kenzie Petty has mastered the social game on Survivor, forming close bonds with other contestants and building the right relationships without burning bridges. She’s now made it to the top 5 of season 46 and viewers will see if she takes home the $1 million prize during the May 22, 2024, finale.

Who Is ‘Survivor’ Contestant Kenzie Petty?

Kenzie is a salon owner in Charlotte, North Carolina. She owns Explicit Salon in Camp North End, which she opened in 2019 when she was just 24 years old.

“I started doing hair when I was 15,” Kenzie told Parade. “When I got my first salon job, I was either going to do hair, or I was going to marry an old, rich, dying man. Those were my life plans. But now I get to be my own old rich man!”

Owning a salon helped prepare Kenzie for the social portion of Survivor. “To be a business owner, especially a young woman, you have to be socially savvy,” she explained. “Not only with the people who work for me, but to earn my seat at the table with other entrepreneurs and other business people in my city. It doesn’t come easy, especially to someone that’s heavily tattooed, someone young, a woman.”

Is Kenzie From ‘Survivor’ Season 46 Married?

Kenzie is married to photographer Jackson Petty. In her Parade interview, Kenzie revealed that she and Jackson moved in together after just two weeks of dating.

The couple had to push back their original wedding date after Kenzie got the call to appear on Survivor. During the May 15, 2024, episode, she opened up about how grateful she was to Jackson for being so flexible so she could compete on the CBS show.

Luckily, they were able to reschedule their nuptials, and Kenzie shared photos from the big day after the above episode aired. “We were about to sign contracts to elope in Iceland when Survivor called for the first time and asked me if I was available over the summer [2023],” she revealed. “I came in and told Jackson about the call and was like maybe we should wait to move the wedding until I get another interview or something and he was immediately like “nope, you’re getting on, we’re moving it.””

Robert Voets/CBS

The lovebirds ended up having a “little backyard wedding” once Kenzie returned home from filming.

Does Kenzie From ‘Survivor’ Season 46 Have Kids?

In May 2024, Kenzie announced that she was expecting her first child with Jackson. She shared the news by posting a photo with her bare baby bump on display.

“I’ve gotten really good at keeping secrets and going on adventures this year, but it’s finally the perfect day to tell y’all WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! Sweet lil Petty popping up in September,” Kenzie shared. “It’s such an honor to be joining the club of motherhood. I love being pregnant, I love being alive, and I love my little bean. We couldn’t be more over the moon if we tried.”