The ladies of Real Housewives of New York have always been fun and flirty — so it’s no surprise that longtime star Sonja Morgan is still on the market and scouting out love. The New York native tells In Touch she is now looking for a relationship with staying power.

“I always put my daughter first, she has her own apartment now and she’s on her campus at college, she is a sophomore now. I am looking into dating not ‘Mr. Right Now,’ but ‘Mr. Right,'” the 57-year-old explains. “That’s a different ball game! It’s harder to find Mr. Right than Mr. Right Now — those are everywhere!”

The fashion entrepreneur also reveals she is in “a bit of an interviewing stage” with several suitors, “so you do get a bit into that” during the upcoming season of RHONY. “Yeah, emotional security is what I want. I’m not a kid in a candy shop. I’m not looking for the yacht, the airplanes and all that. I’m looking for emotional compatibility, someone who is spiritual and quiet and not with me for the access.”

John Adams Morgan‘s ex-wife also admits that she is cautious about flaunting the steamier parts of her life — sometimes. “The only thing I have been protective of is my daughter, because she is living the life I had, which was very private,” Sonja explains. “I think she deserves that if that’s what is best for her, so that’s the only thing I have held back on.”

“Otherwise, I show everything!” she adds. “I was the first wife to come on and talk about having sex after divorce, stated that it was healthy to date younger guys in their 20s because that was Mr. Right Now for me, and I was the first to go naked! This is how people act behind closed doors, and that’s what we are showing.”

The RHONY vet married the great-grandson of J.P. Morgan in 1998, several years after meeting him while working as a hostess in a Madison Avenue restaurant. They got married in 1998 and divorced eight years later in 2006.

Real Housewives of New York returns to Bravo on Tuesday, May 4 at 9 p.m. ET.