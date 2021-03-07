She’s not impressed. Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel slammed Meghan Markle ahead of her tell-all interview with husband Prince Harry on Sunday, March 7.

“Cry me a river …” Bethenny, 50, wrote in response to a Twitter user who defended Meghan, 39, amid allegations she bullied palace staff during her tenure as a senior member of the British royal family. “The plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name.”

Another fan responded to Bethenny’s controversial opinion, bringing up Harry’s experience of losing his mother, the late Princess Diana, as a way to explain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down from their royal duties in January 2020.

“I [hundred points emoji] give Harry a break,” the Skinny Girl founder replied. “This isn’t the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events. If you hate me for saying it here don’t listen to my podcast #justbwithbethenny it’s littered with my opinion.”

The former Bravolebrity went on to explain the reason for her hard stance against the Suits alum. “I chose reality tv, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized. I took the trappings & the beatings along with it,” she revealed about her experience as a public figure. “It’s a rose w petals & thorns. People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid & smart.”

Meghan and Harry’s sit-down interview is set to air on CBS on Sunday night. According to previews of the upcoming special, the couple will be opening up about their experience living together and working for the royal family. Harry, 36, described the environment as “toxic” for his family during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on February 25.

“It was a really difficult environment as I think a lot of people saw,” Harry said. “We all know what the British press can be like. It was destroying my mental health … so I did what any husband and what any father would do which is, ‘I need to get my family out of here,’ but we never walked away.”

On March 2, Meghan was accused of mistreating Kensington Palace staff while she lived there with Harry before they moved to Frogmore cottage in 2018. According to a report from The Times, former communications secretary, Jason Knauf filed a bullying grievance against her. In the complaint, he claimed Meghan “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staffer.” It was also alleged that employees would occasionally be reduced to tears and were fearful of confrontation with Meghan.

Shortly after the claims were revealed, a spokesperson for Meghan denied the allegations. “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” read a statement obtained by Us Weekly.