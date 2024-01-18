Snoop Dogg‘s daughter, Cori Broadus, revealed on January 18, 2024,that she suffered a “severe stroke” and was in the hospital. Fans want to know more about the rapper’s child, including her upbringing and what she does for a living.

What Are Cori Broadus’ Health Issues?

Cori broke the news to fans that she suffered a serious health crisis in January 2024. “I had a severe stroke this am. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” she wrote in an Instagram Story showing herself in a hospital bed.

In a follow-up post, Cori asked, “Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this?”

Cori was diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder lupus when she was 6 years old. Lupus is a “disease that occurs when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs (autoimmune disease). Inflammation caused by lupus can affect many different body systems — including your joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Courtesy of Cori Broadus/Instagram

The businesswoman revealed how she was managing her lupus in a November 2023 interview. “I’ve had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So, I wanted better for myself,” she told People. “I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I’m only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold turkey.”

After she stopped taking her medication, Cori said. “I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body’s like, okay, this is the new program and she’s getting used to it.”

Who Are Cori Broadus’ Parents and Siblings?

Cori is the only daughter of Snoop and wife Shante Taylor Broadus. She was born in 1999, two years after the couple wed.

Cori has three older brothers: Corde, who was born in 1994, and Cordell, who arrived in 1997. She also has a half-brother as her dad – real name Calvin Broadus – has a son named Julian whom he fathered with Laurie Helmond, in 1998.

What Is Cori Broadus’ Job?

Cori is an entrepreneur who owns her own cosmetics company, Choc Factory. It specializes in “beauty, cosmetic and personal care” items, which include numerous types of lip gloss, body oils and loungewear.

She named her company after the childhood nickname her dad gave her “because I was sweet and chocolate-colored,” she told Essence in a 2022 interview. She added, “And that is what I put in my products that are handmade and filled with love and a touch of sweetness.”

After Snoop acquired the Death Row Records brand in 2023, Cori served as a model for numerous items of clothing promoting the label.

Courtesy of Cori Broadus/Instagram

Is Cori Broadus Engaged?

Cori got engaged to her Choc Factory business partner and longtime boyfriend Wayne Duece in November 2022. She shared several Instagram posts showing his elaborate proposal, as Wayne had “Will You Marry Me?” spelled out in huge lit-up letters as she walked around a corner and saw the message. Her family, including her famous father, was on hand for the event.

“The easiest YES ever.@wayneduece I love you so much and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” she wrote in the caption of the proposal video. Snoop shared a family photo from the engagement, writing, “Proud parents” about himself and Shante.

Cori Broadus Has Been the Victim of Bullying

Cori has dealt with bullying over the years due to her weight. “I didn’t grow up with a lot of confidence because of the bullying,” she told Essence in August 2022. “Being in the public eye, it was something that I wanted to just touch base on because I’ve been dealing with that since I was in high school, ever since I started dating.”

“People didn’t care who my dad was, and as I got older, the comments just began to hit different, and I felt like enough was enough. I am a real person, and my feelings do count,” Cori added about why she has clapped back to Instagram haters on several occasions.