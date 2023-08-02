Snoop Dogg is dropping it like it’s hot with his new shoe collab with iconic brand Skechers. The first styles from the rapper’s collection – which “fuses the innovative comfort of Skechers with Snoop’s unique design vision” – were released on Tuesday, August 1.

“The excellent team at Skechers took my ideas and my flavor and we created this collection for all walks of life,” Snoop, 51, said in a press release. “Step yo shoe game up with my style and swag in every pair — with Skechers you’ll be comfortable wherever you go. Wear them with a suit to a wedding or on the court with shorts, you’ll look fly either way because these shoes are for everyone.”

The collection, which is Snoop’s first time dipping his toe in the shoe business, offers a range of “versatile and street-ready sneakers.”

Skechers

“We were already working with Snoop on the cobranded collection prior to his incredible award-winning Skechers x Snoop Dogg Super Bowl commercial earlier this year,” the president of Skechers, Michael Greenberg, said. “Snoop combined his eye for style and laidback sensibility with the signature comfort of Skechers, resulting in an authentic collaboration and partnership.”

While the first styles are available for purchase at Skechers retailers as well as online, the brand noted that more styles are on the way, “including a collectors’ capsule featuring Snoop’s iconic NFT character Dr. Bombay.”