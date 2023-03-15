Off the market! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown introduced her social media followers to her son Hunter Brown’s girlfriend, Audrey Hubert. Keep scrolling to learn about Audrey, find out about their relationship and more.

Who Is ‘Sister Wives’ Star Hunter Brown’s Girlfriend Audrey Hubert?

Audrey is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and currently works as a Surgical ICU Nurse, according to her Instagram bio.

How Long Has ‘Sister Wives’ Star Hunter Brown Been Dating Audrey Hubert?

While Audrey’s Instagram account is private, Hunter has shared insight into their relationship on his own account.

They celebrated their one-year anniversary on April 10, 2022, which Hunter shared by simply captioning a sweet photo as “365.”

In July 2022, the TLC personality shared several photos of the couple in honor of Audrey’s birthday. “Happy birthday to this pretty lady! So grateful for the time I’ve had with you and the time to come!” he wrote alongside the snapshots. “Thanks for being you.”

Hunter’s most recent photo with Audrey was on February 14, 2023. “Happy Valentine’s Day to this pretty lady!” he wrote alongside two photos of the duo. “Thanks for being you.”

Has ‘Sister Wives’ Star Hunter Brown’s Girlfriend Audrey Hubert Met His Family?

Audrey has gotten to know Hunter’s family since starting their romance.

Janelle – who shares her six kids with ex-husband, Kody Brown – took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 15, to share a photo from a family dinner with some of her sons.

“Dinner with my boys and Hunter’s girl Audrey,” the TV personality captioned the photo, which showed the group smiling as they sat at the table. “Such a fun evening and a bright spot in the day. Food was delicious at @1899barandgrill.”

In addition to Hunter and Audrey, Janelle was joined by her sons Garrison and Gabe at the dinner.

Meanwhile, Hunter brought Audrey as his date to his brother Logan Brown’s wedding to Michelle Petty in October 2022.

Courtesy of Hunter Brown/Instagram

“Congrats to the hottest [newlyweds] in Vegas! Congratulations @_michellepetty and @logantbro love you both!” Hunter captioned photos from the wedding, which included a shot of him and Audrey. “So excited for the shenanigans to come these next few years!”

Logan made it clear that he had fun with the couple at the ceremony. “My bro!! Love ya and thanks for being my best man, and you and @audjhubert for coming to party and celebrate with us!” he wrote in the comments section.