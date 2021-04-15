Supportive spouse! Mickey Guyton is taking over the country music world one meaningful song at a time, but she’s been stealing husband Grant Savoy‘s heart for years. The pair were together for seven years and engaged for four years before getting married in June 2017. After enjoying their marital bliss, the country music superstar announced that she and her longtime love were expecting their first baby together in October 2020. Months later, Mickey announced the birth of the couple’s son, Grayson Clark, on February 8, 2021. But who exactly is the “Black Like Me” songstress’ other half? Keep scrolling for everything you need to know!

He’s Not a Big Social Media Guy.

While Mickey keeps her fans updated via Instagram and Twitter, her husband is not a huge fan of the apps. From the look of it, he only has an active Twitter account, which is often used to promote his wife’s accomplishments and performances.

He’s a Lawyer.

Grant isn’t just a supportive husband, he has a career of his own! According to his Twitter bio, he’s a partner and cofounder of Solouki | Savoy, LLP in Los Angeles and a Complex Civil Litigator. The firm’s website notes that Grant completed undergrad at California State University, Northridge and received his law degree from Southwestern Law School.

Jay L Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock

He’s Younger Than His Wife.

Although their age difference isn’t that vast, Grant is one year younger than Mickey.

He Loves Mickey’s Music.

In September 2020, Mickey dropped her Bridges EP. Prior to its release, the Texas native and her producer Karen Kosowski reflected on the recording process during an interview with the AP News in August that same year. At one point during their chat, Karen recalled a moment when Grant reacted to the song “Bridges.”

“When she sang the vocal on ‘Bridges,’ her husband, Grant, ran into the room from the other room, going, ’What is happening in here? That’s sounds amazing!’” the producer said.

Mickey Thinks He’s “Amazing.”

In a “Man Crush Monday” Instagram post from March 2018, the “Heaven Down Here” musician praised her hubby and honored his love. “My husband is one of the most amazing people I have ever met,” she wrote at the time. “He grew up with the odds completely against him He had a horrible childhood yet he loves so hard. He gives me everything he has and more. He sacrifices to make sure I’m taken care of. There are good men out there.”