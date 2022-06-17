Rob Kardashian has sparked romance rumors in the past with Liana Levi, and now, some fans are speculating that the two may be engaged.

Murmurs about their romance began when Liana and Rob posted the same photo to their Instagram Stories on February 24. The snap revealed a shared note from both Rob and Liana as a gift to congratulate Liana’s close friend, fashion designer Nicholas Bijan, who welcomed a baby on February 22 with wife Roxy Bijan.

Courtesy of Liana Levi/Instagram

“Roxy and Nicholas, Congratulations!” the note read, which was surrounded by a bed of pink roses. “So happy and excited for this next chapter in your lives. Can’t wait to meet your little princess. Love, Liana and Rob.”

At the time, Nicholas tagged both the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Liana in his Instagram Story. “Thanks Calabasas crew, @lianalevi @robkardashianofficial,” he captioned the shot.

As Rob shared the photo to his Stories, he wrote, “We love you,” with several heart and blushing face emoji in his caption. Liana, for her part, wrote, “The OG crew,” under the image on her own Story.

Liana and Rob’s joint gift left some followers questioning whether or not the two were romantically involved. Despite their inquisitive fans, Rob and Liana have not publicly confirmed their relationship status.

How Did Rob Kardashian and Liana Levi Meet?

Although the two have yet to publicly comment on their relationship status, it seems they have known each other for quite some time. The pair are pictured in photos together that date as far back as 2012.

Where Is Liana Levi From?

Liana was born and raised in Los Angeles.

What Does Liana Levi Do For Work?

Liana is the founder of Forma Pilates, a referral-based pilates class with studios in Los Angeles and New York City that also offers online classes, with classes running between $75 and $500. Liana, who has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, launched the company in April 2020 from her mom’s backyard, and it quickly became popular among celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber and Rob’s younger sister Kendall Jenner.