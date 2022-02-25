Rob Kardashian might be secretly dating Liana Levi, and fans have spotted a major clue to back up the speculation.

The Forma Pilates company founder reshared an Instagram Story on February 24 taken from pal and fashion designer Nicholas Bijan, who welcomed a baby on February 22 with wife Roxy Bijan. Rob uploaded the same image to his Instagram Stories as well. The snap revealed a note from both him and Liana as a gift to congratulate the couple on their new child.

“Roxy and Nicholas, Congratulations!” the note read, which was surrounded by a bed of pink roses. “So happy and excited for this next chapter in your lives. Can’t wait to meet your little princess. Love, Liana and Rob.”

Nicholas tagged both the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Pilates instructor in his Instagram Story. “Thanks Calabasas crew, @lianalevi @robkardashianofficial,” he captioned the shot.

Courtesy of Rob Kardashian/Instagram

As Rob posted the sweet shot to his Stories, he wrote “We love you” with several heart and blushing face emoji in his caption, whereas Liana wrote, “The OG crew,” under the image in her own Story.

Upon noticing the sweet picture, multiple fans wondered whether this was an indication that Rob was dating Liana. Not Skinny But Not Fat platform founder Amanda Hirsch even shared a screenshot of the post to her Instagram Stories.

“Wait, that was no mistake!” the podcast host wrote across the same image that Rob and Liana shared. “Rob reposted with a ‘we!’ Why am I so happy if this is true?” She then followed up her detective work by showing followers that they follow one another on Instagram.

Next, Amanda investigated further into Rob’s potential relationship with Liana, who revealed in December 2021 that she recently ended a previous engagement with her then-fiancé, by sharing an old Instagram post of the two of them from August 2012. In the shot, Rob sat next to Liana and covered his eyes while she posed for the camera.

“Knew each other forever!” Amanda captioned her Instagram Story. “That’s why they called themselves the ‘OG’s.’ So, maybe [they’re] just good friends?”

Neither Rob nor Liana have publicly confirmed their relationship status. The athlete’s Instagram feed is mainly filled with workout and travel photos, meanwhile the Arthur George Socks founder’s account typically features images of his daughter, Dream Kardashian.