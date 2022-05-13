Blink and you’ll miss it! Rob Kardashian made an extremely rare appearance on the Thursday, May 12, episode of The Kardashians.

Despite living a private life and staying out of the spotlight, Rob, 35, was caught on camera when he attended mom Kris Jenner’s birthday party during the episode, which was filmed in November 2021.

While Rob didn’t speak on camera, eagle-eyes fans noticed he was sitting next to sister Khloé Kardashian during the dinner celebration. The episode was strategically filmed to exclude the sole Kardashian brother from the shots, though he briefly made appearances as he enjoyed the dinner with his family and Kris’ famous friends.

Rob’s rare appearance on the Hulu show comes as he continues to keep a low profile. He has only made a handful of appearances at family functions, on social media and on the final seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in recent years.

Courtesy of Hulu

Since stepping out of the spotlight, Rob has been dedicated to raising his daughter Dream, 5, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

The episode aired after Chyna, 33, lost her lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenners. The model sued the family for alleged abuse, defamation and cancellation of her and Rob’s E! series, Rob & Chyna. She also claimed Rob physically abused her. However, the father of one has denied the claims.

Chyna alleged that the famous sisters are the reason their show was canceled and asked for $100 million in total financial loss. Meanwhile, the KUWTK alums fired back at her claims by filing a lawsuit against The Real Blac Chyna star for allegedly using physical force in an attack against Rob. The family also claimed that Dream’s mom has other reliable sources of income, including her OnlyFans account.

Following about 10 hours of deliberation, the 12-member jury concluded the Kardashian-Jenners did not have to pay Chyna $100 million in damages due to her loss of income and for any future earnings during the May 2 hearing.

While the Kardashian-Jenners did not attend the hearing in favor of the Met Gala, their attorney shared that they were happy with the outcome. “On behalf of Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, I want to express our appreciation to the jury,” attorney Michael Rhodes told In Touch. “We are also grateful for the steady hand of Judge Gregory Alarcon in making sure that this was a fair trial. The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer — I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed.”