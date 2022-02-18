Love is in the air! Crystal Hefner (née Harris) has been sharing several PDA photos with her boyfriend, Ryan Malaty, as she opens up about her time in the Playboy mansion and how it impacted her. The couple first sparked rumors in July 2021 after venturing to Mexico together and now, they are going stronger than ever. Learn about the model’s new man, from his job to his backstory and more.

Who Is Ryan Malaty?

Fans of the dating series Are You The One? may recognize Ryan from season 1, which aired in 2014.

Since the series wrapped, Ryan has collaborated with AfterBuzz TV as a host for their Game of Thrones post-show discussions. Plus, he has a few acting credits such as Netflix’s #RealityHigh and My Dead Ex. More recently, he appeared in the 2021 TV movie List of a Lifetime and the short film Can You Dig It?

Is Ryan Malaty Still on Social Media?

Ryan has an active Instagram account with nearly 69,000 followers. He also has a separate account, Ryan’s Reading Room, and a YouTube channel dedicated to “reading books for children of all ages” created by himself and Crystal.

“I grew up helping my mom run a daycare and took great interest in educating children so they could feel empowered and loved,” he previously teased in a November 2021 caption about what inspired his passion.

When Did Ryan Malaty and Crystal Hefner Get Serious?

Crystal found love with Ryan in the months after her split from former boyfriend Nathan Levi. Us Weekly confirmed the exes’ relationship in July 2020 and the blonde beauty later shared that she had “recently” become single in May 2021.

A few years before, she lost her husband, Hugh Hefner, in September 2017. She and the Playboy creator were married for almost five years prior to his passing, having tied the knot on December 31, 2012.

What Did Crystal Hefner Last Say About Playboy and Hugh Hefner?

“I was part of Hugh Hefner’s world for over a decade,” the former Girls Next Door star shared in a statement via Instagram on February 17, 2022.⁣⁣ “By the time I left, it had been a third of my life. ⁣ I was with him through wild times, calm times and all the times in between up until the day he passed away.”

“That day was very hard,” she continued. “I have lost a lot of people in my life, and death is a difficult topic for me.⁣ ⁣I chose to be more private over the years because I’m an introvert at heart and while the mansion in some ways was a sanctuary, in other ways, I was exploited like never before. ⁣I’ve been on the fence about telling my story because it’s complicated and conflicting in ways.”

Crystal said she wishes to be “100 percent honest and transparent” so her lessons can hopefully help others as she works on healing herself in the process. “I’ve teamed up with one of the best literary agencies in the world, Idea Architects,” the San Diego native concluded. “The story of my life, being part of Playboy and Hef’s world, and the last piece of the puzzle yet to be placed is coming soon.”