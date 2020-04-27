Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson and his wife and kids were victims of a drive-by shooting on Friday, April 24. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but who is the reality TV family? Keep scrolling to learn more.

Willie’s wife, Korie Robertson, took to Instagram on Sunday to address concerns following the terrifying ordeal. “Thank you so much for all of your prayers for our family,” the 46-year-old wrote on April 26. “We are all safe and sound and feeling profoundly grateful for God’s protection over us! Yes, the news reports are true. We had a drive-by shooting at our home on Friday. It was scary and dangerously close, but, thanks to God, no one was hurt.” She added, “AND today we got to participate in a drive-by birthday celebration! Crazy how life works! We honked our horns and made signs. We are alive and well and not taking this day for granted!”

According to A&E, the CEO of Duck Commander and Korie met in third grade when he asked her to go on a moonlit hike at summer camp. They got married a year after high school and now have five children: John Luke, Sadie, Lil Will, Bella, Rowdy and foster daughter Rebecca.

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

In June 2017, Korie gushed over how they “fell in love” with Rebecca. “Rebecca’s our oldest and she’s 28,” she shared in an interview with Focus on the Family‘s Jim Daly at the time. “Now she came to us when she was 16 as an exchange student from Taiwan, did not speak a word of English. I thought, ‘Oh, no, I’ve got like four little kids, like 2 to 6 and now I’ve got a 16-year-old that doesn’t speak English; what am I gonna do?'”

“But we survived that first year and just fell in love with her and invited her back for her senior year,” Korie continued. “She came her senior year and it was somewhere in there that we just realized, I remember telling somebody that I had four kids and one of my little ones said, ‘No, you don’t; you have five.’ And Rebecca just became one of ours.”

Meanwhile, Sadie also took to social media to share her thoughts after the shooting as well. “It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is OK,” the 22-year-old — who is married to Christian Huff — captioned the post. “Especially after one of the bullets flew through the window of my brother’s home … “

Courtesy of Sadie Robertson Huff/Instagram

John Luke is the oldest son of Willie and Korie and recently welcomed a son of his own. He married his wife, Mary Kate McEachern, in June 2015, and she gave birth to their bundle of joy in October 2019. “Welcome to the world, John Shepherd!” John wrote on Instagram at the time.

As for Bella, 17, she enjoys posting to her nearly 500,000 Instagram followers, most recently thanking everyone for the “calls, texts and prayers.” Rowdy is also 17 and was adopted by the family in September 2016 while Lil Will isn’t so lil anymore. He, too, was adopted and is now 18 years old.