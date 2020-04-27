Everyone’s safe! Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson took to Instagram to address concerns for her family after a Friday, April 24, drive-by shooting. On Sunday, April 26, the reality TV personality assured her fans and followers that, despite eight to 10 shots being fired at their home — one of which went through a bedroom window — nobody was hurt.

“Thank you so much for all of your prayers for our family,” Korie, 46, wrote. “We are all safe and sound and feeling profoundly grateful for God’s protection over us! Yes, the news reports are true. We had a drive-by shooting at our home on Friday. It was scary and dangerously close, but, thanks to God, no one was hurt. AND today we got to participate in a drive-by birthday celebration! Crazy how life works! We honked our horns and made signs. We are alive and well and not taking this day for granted!”

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

The A&E alum further settled everyone’s worries by sharing a scripture her grandmother used to read to her and her family when she was little. “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous hand,” the Bible quote read.

In her own post, daughter Sadie Robertson added, “It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is okay. Especially after one of the bullets flew through the window of my brother’s home … The timing of where we were at the time was crazy protection because we had all just gone inside. We have been resting on Psalm 91 and each other’s gratitude for all being okay.”

Fans were glad to hear from the family members themselves, and they took to the comments of Korie’s Instagram post to thank her for the update. “Oh my goodness. So very thankful you’re all OK!!! And praying they caught the person or people involved. This is awful and scary,” one wrote. “So happy that you all are OK,” a second added. “Scary stuff! Continue to stay safe, and happy quarantine!!” Even celebrities like Candace Cameron-Bure and Elisabeth Hasselbeck shared folded hands emoji, seemingly assuring the Robertsons they were praying for them.

According to USA Today, an arrest was already made. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in Monroe, Louisiana picked up a man named Daniel King Jr. and charged him with one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and one count of criminal neglect of family.