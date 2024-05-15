At the peak of their fame, YouTube stars Nia and Sam Rader found themselves in the midst of the 2015 Ashley Madison scandal. The Texas couple came forward in May 2024 to participate in Netflix’s docuseries Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal, which only led to fans having more questions.

Who Are Nia and Sam Rader?

Nia and Sam were a young couple from Terrell, Texas, who went viral in 2014 after sharing a lip sync video to “Love Is an Open Door” from Disney’s Frozen. A decade later, the pair’s first viral video has racked up more than 24 million views, and their channel has amassed a following of more than 2.5 million fans.

The pair had a “dream” relationship after tying the knot when Nia was just 20 years old and Sam was 24. Sam and Nia share four children together: Symphony Pearl, born in July 2010, Abram Samuel born in September 2013, Juliet Elizabeth, born in June 2016, and Josie Grace, born in March 2021.

Did Sam Rader Admit to Being on Ashley Madison?

“For the past two years we’ve been concealing this huge project. We’re unsure if it feels good to finally let it out, but we’re letting it out,” the pair shared via their YouTube channel in May 2024, ahead of the Netflix documentary.

After coming clean to his wife about his involvement with the dating site Ashley Madison, Sam released a public apology via the family’s YouTube channel in August 2015.

“As you may have seen, my name has been associated with an Ashley Madison account,” he said at the time. “I’m here to clarify some of this with you guys, ‘cause I owe it to you: I did make the account. I made the account two years ago. This is an issue that is in our past. This was before I got onto YouTube.”

While he denied having ever cheated on his wife, or meeting up with anyone he met on the controversial website, he added, “The account was opened out of pure fleshly desires and out of simple curiosity.”

“What I said in the video was mostly, pretty much, just all lies,” Sam admitted during the Netflix doc. “It was just, ‘Protect yourself, man.’”

He ultimately admitted to cheating on his wife throughout their marriage – prior to the AM leak – including “massage parlors and strip clubs,” as well as “two emotional relationships” with the couple’s acquaintances.

Are Sam and Nia Still Together?

Sam and Nia were able to overcome the cheating scandal, with Nia admitting she initially did not want to reconcile their marriage.

“Nia, she decided she would give me a second chance,” Sam said during the Netflix doc. “I’ve learned, continuing to deeply be in love takes work. There’s a lot of things that I really do regret, but I don’t regret, you know, the hack.”

“It had to happen for where we’re at today,” he added.