Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady made headlines when she leaked old text messages the Superbad actor allegedly sent her during their relationship, claiming that he was “emotionally abusive.” Keep scrolling to meet Brady, learn about her relationship with Hill, find out about the leaked texts and more.

Who Is Jonah Hill’s Ex-Girlfriend Sarah Brady?

Brady is a pro-surfer and law student, according to her Instagram profile.

She has professionally competed as a surfer since 2017 and is sponsored by companies such as The Sea for swimwear and Tyler Warren Surfboards.

The athlete grew up with her family in Encinitas, California, though currently resides in Oahu.

Brady completed her undergraduate degree at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and earned her ​cognitive science & sustainability degree. She then pursued a double major in anthropology and climate change at the University of California, San Diego.

How Long Did Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady Date?

Hill and Brady were first linked in 2021 and split in 2022. Despite dating for about one year, the pair mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

What Did Jonah Hill Say in Text Messages Leaked by Sarah Brady?

Brady claimed that Hill was “emotionally abusive” in a series of Instagram Stories posts shared on July 8 and July 9.

“This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear,” Brady wrote while sharing text messages allegedly exchanged between her and Hill during their relationship. In one exchange, Hill allegedly asked her to take down any surfing photos from her Instagram with her “ass in a thong.”

Brady responded that she deleted “all the posts,” with Hill allegedly telling her it was a “good start” but she didn’t “seem to get” why he wanted the photos taken down. “But it’s not my place to teach you. I’ve made my boundaries clear,” the Don’t Look Up actor reportedly wrote. “You refuse to let go of some of them and you’ve made that clear and I hope it makes you happy.”

In a following slide, Hill reportedly said he was “not the right partner” for her if she wanted to spend time “with men,” “to model,” “to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit” and “to post sexual pictures.”

“I too struggle with mental health but I do not use it to control [people] like he did to me,” Brady wrote in regard to Hill’s alleged comments.

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

She continued, “It’s been a year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgment for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit. And I’m sure there’s still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me.”

Brady’s slides concluded with her noting that Hill’s ​alleged actions don’t have to define him. “Someone being an emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person (often stems from their own trauma),” she wrote. “At the same time, it doesn’t mean it’s OK.”

Hill has not publicly responded to Brady’s claims.