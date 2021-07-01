Thomas Beatie’s story captivated the world back in 2008. After transitioning from female to male in the 1990s, he made headlines as “the pregnant man” when news broke that he was expecting his first child with then-wife Nancy. Keep reading to find out what Beatie is up to today, years after welcoming daughter Susan.

How Did He Feel About Becoming a Media Sensation?

“When my story came out, there wasn’t a single person in the public eye as a transgender man — most people had never heard of it,” Beatie, 47, said while reflecting on his journey to parenthood in a new interview with TODAY Health published on Wednesday, June 30. “This was pre-Chaz Bono. This was pre-Caitlyn Jenner. This was before anyone knew anything. It was a first exposure for a lot of people. And then on top of that, they can give birth! I think exposing the importance of fertility for trans people was a huge eye-opener.”

The Labor of Love author even became the subject of several TV specials in addition to appearing in a French reality show. “Everything was a whirlwind,” he said in hindsight. “But I still don’t regret it.”

Hermann J Knippertz/AP/Shutterstock

How Did Thomas Beatie Become Pregnant?

Beatie was born a woman named Tracy and opted to legally change his gender from female to male, as well as have his breasts surgically removed in the process. Although he began testosterone treatments and identified as a man, Beatie said he kept his female sex organs with the hopes of one day welcoming a child. After meeting Nancy, Beatie and his then-wife decided that he should carry the child, since she was unable due to a prior hysterectomy. His daughter Susan was conceived through artificial insemination using donor sperm and his own eggs. At the time of his pregnancy, he had suspended his testosterone treatments so he could carry.

“The only thing different about me is that I can’t breast-feed my baby,” he previously told People. “But a lot of mothers don’t.”

Does Thomas Beatie Have Any More Children?

Beatie is now a father of four. After adding Susan to his family with Nancy in 2008, he went on to deliver two more children with her. However, the couple split in 2012 and he later found new love with his current wife, Amber Beatie (née Nicholas). Amber soon became pregnant and she delivered his fourth child in 2018.

“I was so proud to be a dad, and I’m still proud to be a dad,” he shared.

Courtesy of Thomas Beatie/Instagram

What Is Thomas Beatie Up to Today?

Beatie and his family reside in Phoenix, Arizona, and he told TODAY Health his older children often divvy their time between his house and their mother Nancy’s house, which is only a short distance away. Beatie, who now works as a stockbroker, said when they are all spending time together, he and the kids love to take a dip in the pool, play checkers or cook.

“We’re on this keto kick right now, so we’re trying to make cool dishes together,” Beatie said. “We’re going to make some healthy ice cream.”

Looking ahead, Beatie said he is hopeful to bring more awareness to people having similar pregnancy and birth experiences. “I think a lot of people are still pigeonholed, thinking that if you want to be transgender, you have to completely get rid of all your (reproductive) organs,” Beatie explained. “In order to be a true transgender person, you just have to go through with this — and that you shouldn’t want to have kids. There needs to be discussions about fertility, preservation. Being transgender, you shouldn’t have to lose your right of having a family. You’re entitled to be happy and have a family and be respected.”