Teen Mom alum Gary Shirley didn’t completely fall off the reality TV radar after he and ex-fiancé Amber Portwood called it quits. Although he is still an important face on the MTV series, fans want to know what he’s been up to off camera.

Gary Shirley Is Still Married to Kristina

Gary and Amber’s relationship was documented throughout the first season of 16 and Pregnant after premiering in June 2009, alongside her pregnancy with their daughter, Leah. The former couple welcomed their baby in November 2008.

The duo had an on-and-off relationship, with Amber facing criminal charges over the years — one of which included being charged with domestic battery after a fight ensued between her and Gary in December 2010. She was later sentenced to more than 20 months in relation to those charges, according to an Indiana inmate database. Gary, though, requested that a judge lift a restraining order against her in February 2011 in order to give their romance another “go.” He even proposed to his former fiancé a second time during season 2 of Teen Mom, which aired in December 2011.

However, the two ultimately split for good, and Gary found love with his future wife, Kristina Shirley (née Anderson). They have been married since November 2015 and share daughter Emilee together. He also features his longtime love on his Instagram page often.

“Date night with my wife!” the dad of two wrote via Instagram in February 2022. “No cooking tonight! Love this girl! @kristina_shirley3 you are one of the most beautiful souls I know. I don’t know how I would do this without you. Thank you for everything, cutie pie!”

Gary Shirley Is a Police Officer

After dipping into the entrepreneur life by creating his own line of condoms in late 2015, Gary moved on to work as a police officer while owning multiple home in Indiana.

The MTV personality also regularly shares home-cooked dishes via Instagram, ranging from juicy hamburger platters to large pizza pies.

Gary Shirley Maintains a Positive Relationship With Amber

Although they didn’t work out, Gary makes it a point to speak highly of daughter Leah’s mama on social media and throughout the Teen Mom series.

“One of my best friends in the entire world right here,” he captioned an Instagram carousel post in January 2022, featuring a few selfies with Leah. “She’s enjoying the day at home (E-learning). I’d say she’s one lucky girl! Has two moms @realamberportwood and @kristina_shirley3 and one overprotective papa! We are missing little Emmy, [who’s] on a hybrid schedule and today is one of her in-school days.”

Gary Shirley Appeared on ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’ in 2022

For the January 2022 premiere of Teen Mom Family Reunion, Amber brought her ex as her plus one guest to the San Diego, California, event.

The choice seemed surprising to some fans because Amber, Leah and Kristina got into some social media drama occurred in April 2021. Although it looked messy between them all that year, Amber exclusively told In Touch after the 2022 reunion that she repaired her relationship with Leah, Kristina and Gary.

“I just kept showing up,” Amber said “I kept being there, even if she wasn’t around me, I would still make sure that it was, my presence was known. And today, we are actually a lot better. And as a whole family.”

By the looks of things, it also seems Amber and Gary maintained a unique yet stable coparenting relationship, which she opened up about further that month.

“It shouldn’t be surprising,” Amber told E! News at the time, referring to why she brought Gary. “He had the right to be there, you know? With me and Gary together, we like to have fun. Half of the time, we just talk crap to each other, or we get into fights, or we are friends with each other. “