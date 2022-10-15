Breaking Amish star Jeremiah Raber has come a long way since he first appeared on the hit reality series, though he hit a few bumps in the road. Keep scrolling to find out where Jeremiah is today!

Jeremiah Raber Was in the ICU

Jeremiah was admitted to the intensive care unit in April 2022 with diabetic ketoacidosis, according to a post shared to his Facebook page. Fans flooded the comments section with thoughts and well wishes, and after spending one night in the ICU, the reality star was transferred to a “normal room.”

“I was in there in the ICU for a day and then they said they were going to move me because my levels were looking good,” Jeremiah said in a Facebook Live video following his discharge. “When they were looking to move me they realized that all the other rooms were full and they kept me in [the ICU] for another day.”

Jer went on to say that he “got tired of waiting,” and “signed an AMA.”

“I was literally going insane. I was going nuts,” he continued. “Here’s the truth … I signed an AMA, which means I checked myself out of the hospital against medical advice.”

What Is Jeremiah Raber’s Job?

It appears Jeremiah has found his passion as he followed in the footsteps of costar Abe Schmucker’s mom, Mary Schmucker, and began selling Tupperware over social media.

Is Jeremiah Raber Married?

Jeremiah married Carmela Raber (née Mendez) in 2016 after meeting on Facebook. The pair messaged one another for three months before deciding to meet in person. Though the pair briefly split the following year, they were able to work it out and reconciled shortly after.

However, in March 2022, Carmela filed a restraining order against her husband, In Touch confirmed at the time.

“Jeremiah told me he was going to ‘put me 6 feet under.’ He gets nose to nose, yelling in my face, pushes my chest and I fell backwards, repeatedly,” Carmela alleged in her petition. “Jeremiah tells me, ‘If I don’t stop with my bulls—t, he will knock me out.’”

Jeremiah also allegedly “[threatened] to do Facebook Lives to expose [her] address.”

At the time, Jeremiah told In Touch that “everything she’s accusing [him] of is back in 2017.”

“Even the stuff that says 2022. Look it up,” he added. “It’s all in the reports from back then. She used the s—t to get the order just to kick me out. It’s sad how quick people are to post stuff like that but turn a blind eye to the change for the better people have made in their life.”

Later that month, the Return to Amish star took to Instagram to confirm they were “no longer together,” adding that their relationship was “officially done.”

While it’s unclear if the two rekindled their relationship, they appear to sell Tupperware together and even host virtual sales and parties together.