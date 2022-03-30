Return to Amish star Jeremiah Raber allegedly pushed and threatened to put his wife, Carmela Raber (née Mendez), “6 feet under,” according to court documents exclusively obtained by In Touch.

Carmela, 38, filed a restraining order petition against the reality star, 42, on March 10, 2022, In Touch confirmed. In it, Carmela alleged the following altercation: “Jeremiah told me he was going to ‘put me 6 feet under. He gets nose to nose, yelling in my face, pushes my chest and I fell backwards, repeatedly. Jeremiah tells me, ‘If I don’t stop with my bulls—t, he will knock me out.’”

She then alleged her estranged husband “threatens to do Facebook Lives to expose my address” so that people could find her and “[her] kid.”

In addition to her recent claims of abuse, she also listed several other instances of alleged abuse dating back to 2017, including accusations of smothering, assault and him throwing hot coffee upon her.

In response to the restraining order that was granted by a judge and the accusations within Carmela’s petition, Jeremiah exclusively tells In Touch that “everything she’s accusing me of is back in 2017.”

“Even the stuff that says 2022. Look it up,” he adds. “It’s all in the reports from back then. She used the s—t to get the order just to kick me out. It’s sad how quick people are to post stuff like that but turn a blind eye to the change for the better people have made in their life.”

The Breaking Amish alum referenced the 2017 battery domestic violence claims that Carmela made against him in Suwanee County in April of that year. According to a police report obtained by In Touch, Carmela claimed that she and her husband engaged in a “verbal dispute” on April 22, 2017, which she stated was about finances. She additionally alleged that Jeremiah had threatened her after she wanted to take her children away from the altercation. She claimed he said, “I will kill your daughter if you leave me” after he had “grabbed her by the arms” and then “grabbed around her neck area.” Next, Carmela claims she got into the driver’s seat of her car and Jeremiah then “threw his hot cup of coffee” into her lap after getting into the passenger’s side.

For his part at the time, Jeremiah alleged that his wife had “knocked” the hot drink over, “causing it to spill all over the vehicle and herself,” while they were arguing, according to the police report.

Carmela shares four children from a previous relationship, whereas Jeremiah was married to ex-wife Naomi Stutzman from 2005 until 2011. The charges against Jeremiah were subsequently dropped because Jeremiah had completed a pretrial diversion (PTD) dated July 6, 2018, according to a notice of termination of deferred prosecution obtained by In Touch.

A PTD is an “alternative to prosecution which seeks to divert certain offenders from traditional criminal justice processing into a program of supervision and services administered by the U.S. Probation Service,” according to the Department of Justice. “In the majority of cases, offenders are diverted at the pre-charge stage. Participants who successfully complete the program will not be charged or, if charged, will have the charges against them dismissed.

However, if the participants are “unsuccessful,” they are thus “returned for prosecution.”

The pair married in 2016 and their subsequent ups and downs played out on social media, primarily their dramatic estrangement in 2017. While they reconciled afterward, they had a falling out five years later in March 2022, which Jeremiah announced via Instagram.

On Friday, March 25, the TLC star told his followers he and Carmela were “done” in response to multiple fan questions about their relationship status.

“Why did we break up?” he said to the camera. “I mean, I’m not going to go into detail, but you know, it just didn’t work out.”