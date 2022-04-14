Return to Amish star Jeremiah Raber has been hospitalized in the ICU amid his wife Carmela Raber’s (née Mendez) restraining order, In Touch exclusively confirms.

The reality TV star, 42, however, is “doing much better,” according to a Facebook post that was published by an “admin” on Thursday, April 14. “He will be soon moved to a normal room and out of the ICU. Thanks everyone for all your prayers.”

One day prior, Jeremiah was admitted to the intensive care unit with Diabetic Ketoacidosis, according to his Facebook admin.

“Jeremiah will be offline for a bit,” a post on Wednesday, April 13, read. “He has asked that we admins keep you all up to date … We will be updating you all with any information as it comes available.”

His hospitalization comes just two weeks after he exclusively reacted to his estranged wife’s claims of abuse to In Touch, alleging, “[Everything] she’s accusing me of is back in 2017.”

“Even the stuff that says 2022. Look it up,” he said on March 30, five days after publicly announcing via Instagram that he and Carmela were “done.”

“It’s all in the reports from back then,” he added. “She used the s—t to get the order just to kick me out. It’s sad how quick people are to post stuff like that but turn a blind eye to the change for the better people have made in their life.”

Courtesy of Carmela Raber/Facebook

On March 10, Carmela, 38, filed a restraining order petition against Jeremiah, In Touch confirmed. In it, she alleged that the two had an altercation, which she described as the following: “Jeremiah told me he was going to ‘put me 6 feet under.’ He gets nose to nose, yelling in my face, pushes my chest and I fell backwards, repeatedly. Jeremiah tells me, ‘If I don’t stop with my bulls—t, he will knock me out.’”

In addition to her 2022 claims, Carmela also listed several other instances of alleged abuse from 2017, including accusations of Jeremiah smothering, assaulting and throwing hot coffee on her.

In April 2017, Carmela accused Jeremiah of battery domestic violence in Suwanee County, Florida. According to a police report obtained by In Touch, Carmela claimed that she and her husband had a “verbal dispute” on April 22 of that year, which she alleged was about finances. She also claimed that Jeremiah threatened her after she wanted to take her children away from the argument. She then accused him of saying, “I will kill your daughter if you leave me” after he had “grabbed her by the arms” and “grabbed around her neck area,” then “threw his hot cup of coffee” into her lap after she got into the driver’s seat of a car and he got into the passenger’s side.

However, the charges against Jeremiah were dropped because he had completed a pretrial diversion (PTD), which was dated on July 6, 2018, according to a notice of termination of deferred prosecution obtained by In Touch.

Carmela shares four children from a previous relationship and Jeremiah was married to ex-wife Naomi Stutzman from 2005 until 2011. In 2005, he was arrested for domestic violence against Stutzman, but the case against him was dismissed due to insufficient evidence, according to a 2006 judgement entry obtained by In Touch.