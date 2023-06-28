The Duggar family, including parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, rose to fame following the premiere of their reality series 17 Kids & Counting in 2008. While on air, the couple welcomed daughters Jordyn-Grace and Josie, subsequently changing the name of the series to 18 Kids & Counting and finally 19 Kids & Counting. In the years since their shows were canceled, the couple has taken a step back from the public eye. Keep reading to find out where Jim Bob and Michelle are today.

Where Do Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Live?

The large family resides on an equally large compound in Tontitown, Arkansas. The main home on the 97-acre property boasts 7,000 square feet and was often featured on their former reality show.

While many of the couple’s children choose to remain on the property after becoming adults, their youngest children, daughters Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie, as well as great-nephew Tyler Hutchins, still live in the main home.

What Are Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Job?

The family patriarch has worn many hats over the years, including Arkansas state politician, serving as an Arkansas House of Representative from 1999 to 2003. He is also a licensed real estate agent as well as an investor in commercial property.

In addition to his professional roles, Jim Bob and Michelle are ranking members in their religious organization, Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

“Because Mr. Gothard has been taken out of [IBLP], from what my understanding is, is that Jim Bob and Michelle are now his replacement,” their former friend Bobye Holt said during her appearance on the Amazon Prime docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, after being asked by a producer if she believed the Duggar patriarch was “trying to emulate Bill Gothard.”

She went on to say that because of the platform that their former reality series gave them, Jim Bob and Michelle have been able to “encourage people to come to IBLP.”

“They’ve encouraged people to move to Arkansas [as well],” Bobye added. “Which is completely a cult move.”

Bobye’s husband, Jim Holt, claimed, “[Jim Bob] has changed so much, I don’t know if he’s even the same guy that I knew.”

Do Jim Bob and Michelle Still Talk to Their Children?

Despite strained relationships with some of their children (daughters Jinger and Jill Duggar have spoken out about their upbringing), the parents of 19 released a statement following the premiere of the four-part documentary, saying, “We love every member of our family.”

“Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format,” their June 1 statement read. “[We] will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one. Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose.”