Babies on the brain for Justin Bieber? Seems like it! The pop star revealed he wants kids with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, in “due time,” while chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Saturday, February 15. “I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of a relationship, and I think that is definitely the next step, for sure.”

When asked what kind of father the 25-year-old wants to be, he replied, “I am a Jesus follower, so I just want to be led by … when you accept Jesus … he says now you walk with the Holy Spirit, so I think I just want to be led by the Holy Spirit.”

Additionally, the “Yummy” singer is “definitely excited” to go on tour this year and admitted it will be nice to have some extra income for the future. “Money is going to come, and it’s great,” he said. “I am going to be able to provide a really amazing life for my family, which is incredible.”

Courtesy of Justin Bieber/Instagram

Even though Justin has had a rough couple of years, he confessed that marrying Hailey, 23 — the two tied the knot at a New York courthouse in September 2018 — was the greatest thing to ever happen to him. “I got the best wife in the world. I am honored to be her husband, and there is more to come,” he gushed.

Despite being friends for years, the two decided to give their relationship a shot in June 2018. “I had seen her at an event, and I had seen her with a baby,” he said of their instant connection. “Something just clicked. I was like, ‘Wow, she is The One.’ I kind of decluttered some of my past, and I was able to see really clearly — seeing her across the room.”

After that moment, the Canada native got a glimpse into what his future might look like with the model. “She was holding a baby and seeing this nurturing look in her eyes toward this baby, and I was like, ‘I want the mother of my children to look at a baby the way she was,’” he added. “And just the way she was carrying [the baby]. I was just seeing something so special, and I was like, ‘I want that.’ I knew that she could offer that to me.”

At the end of the day, Justin is looking forward to spending his life with his wifey — and babies! “I am excited to have babies with you, I am excited to just enjoy, just celebrate all the amazing things we have been given because we are blessed, babe,” he told his wife during the interview.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

We can’t wait for little Justins and Haileys to be running around!