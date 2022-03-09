The Bachelor’s leading lad Clayton Echard is quickly approaching the dramatic season 26 finale, in which, according to previews, he tells three women that he is in love with them and two that he was “intimate” with both of them. Find out the former football player’s net worth and how he makes money.

The ex-medical sales rep reportedly has a net worth of around $1 million to $2 million, according to Marca. As the protagonist of The Bachelor, Clayton seemingly earns a $100,000 salary, per Reality Steve. That figure doesn’t include the brand deals and Instagram sponsorships that are sure to follow.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Before securing two spots in the dating and romance franchise, the reality TV star worked as a medical sales representative for the Missouri-based company Stryker. Medical sales representatives typically earn a salary of $100,000 to $200,000 a year. According to Glassdoor, Stryker device sales representatives receive an average base salary of $68,456 with an average additional pay of $38,843.

“I had to step away from my job in medical sales because of the obligation of going back and forth between L.A. and all that,” Clayton said on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast on Thursday.

Before appearing as ABC’s most eligible single man, the reality television star was a college athlete with a promising career ahead of him. Clayton played tight end for the Missouri Tigers from 2011 to 2015, where he received a bachelor’s degree in health sciences with a minor in Spanish and business.

Shortly after graduating, Clayton was drafted by the NFL in 2016. He played as a free agent for the Seattle Seahawks before being let go after only two months, prior to the season’s start.

“I practiced daily with the team and played in four preseason games,” Clayton wrote on LinkedIn. “I made it past the first round of cuts, however, I was not able to make the final roster. Nonetheless, it was a unique experience that I was blessed to be a part of.”

After appearing on the ABC show first as a contestant in season 18 then as the lead in the current season, the Missouri native is now focusing on new professional endeavors.

“Now I’m on my computer,” Clayton said. “I work on a creative fitness website, I’m working towards my personal training certificate.”

Season 26 of The Bachelor airs on ABC Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET.