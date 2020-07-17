The So-Called ’27 Club’ Is Tragic — See All the Stars Who Died at the Young Age

Is Benjamin Keough the latest member of the 27 Club? After Lisa Marie Presley’s son died by suicide before he reached his 28th birthday, some fans are linking his death to the so-called “27 Club.” But what is it exactly? More than a few famous musicians, actors and artists have tragically died at the young age of 27, and the coincidence became something of a cultural phenomenon known as the 27 Club.

Keough, the grandson of Elvis Presley, was found “suffering from one gunshot wound” at a Calabasas, California, home on Sunday, July 12. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared in a press release that he was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy report later confirmed his cause of death was suicide.

Presley’s son was famously the spitting image of his maternal grandfather. “Ben does look so much like Elvis,” the To Whom It May Concern singer told CMT in 2012. “He was at the [Grand Ole Opry] and was the quiet storm behind the stage. … Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny.”

An insider closer to the family told In Touch Presley and Keough were particularly close. The mother-son duo even got matching tattoos that showed just how strong their bond was. On Mother’s Day in 2009, they were inked with twin “Celtic eternity knots,” which represent “eternal love and connection.”

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️💙🖤🧡🦁😘 pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019

In the wake of her son’s passing, a source says Presley is “devastated” — and so is the whole family. However, they’re keeping a particularly close eye on the mother of four, who also lost her own father when the “Heartbreak Hotel” singer died of an accidental overdose at the age of 42. “Lisa was very close to Ben,” the source told In Touch. “The family is … all worried about Lisa now. … [They’re] gathering together.”

Fans are also sending major love the family’s way, but many can’t help but make the comparison between Keough’s death and those of other celebrities who came before him. Check out the gallery below to see the most famous stars who are members of the devastating “27 Club.”