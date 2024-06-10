What Happened to Michael Mosley? TV Doctor's Cause of Death

British television broadcaster and TV doctor Michael Mosley was found dead at 67 years old on June 9, 2024, after he was reported missing during a vacation in Greece days earlier. The following day, his cause of death was revealed, and many people are wondering what happened to the journalist.

Who Was Michael Mosley?

Michael studied medical psychology at the Royal Free Hospital Medical School, although he became disillusioned with the field and ultimately decided not to practice medicine after his final exams in 1985, according to BMJ. He instead became a producer at the BBC, working on several science programs, including The Human Face presented by John Cleese and others.

Michael began working in front of the camera in 2007. He became known for his appearances on ITV’s This Morning and the BBC programs Trust Me, I’m a Doctor and Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat?

Michael was also a pioneer of the 5:2 Diet, a form of intermittent fasting. He started it while battling diabetes.

“Six years ago I discovered I had Type 2 diabetes. My dad died from it. He did a lot of crazy diets and none of them worked,” he told Essence magazine in February 2019. “That led me to find out about intermittent fasting. Then I made a BBC documentary, Eat, Fast and Live Longer, about my search to reverse diabetes, which led to me finding out about the 5:2 Diet. That propelled me into the limelight. I then produced another BBC documentary, The Truth About Exercise, and that was very popular too. It blew away a lot of myths.”

What Happened to Michael Mosley?

Michael was reported missing on June 5, 2024, after he did not return home from a hike on Symi, an island in Greece. Greek officials later confirmed that he was found dead on a beach on the Greek island of Agia Marina on June 9, 2024.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

His wife, Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley, revealed in a statement after his body was found that he had departed on his walk from the Agios Nikolaos beach, and she reported him missing within hours, according to BBC. CCTV footage showed that he had walked to the other side of the bay amid intense heat and rocky terrain.

“We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it,” Clare said. “He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team. Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special.”

What Was Michael Mosley’s Cause of Death?

Michael’s cause of death was revealed on June 10, 2024, with multiple outlets reporting that he died of natural causes. Greek police spokesperson Konstantia Dimoglidou told the BBC that no injuries were found on the writer’s body during the initial post-mortem. Toxicology and histology reports have also been ordered.

Michael Mosley’s Wife Paid Tribute to the TV Doctor

In her statement on June 9, Clare paid tribute to her husband and thanked those who helped find him. “It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband,” she said. “We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together.”

The doctor continued, We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.”

Michael and Clare shared four children, who were with the couple on their vacation in Greece.

“I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days,” the mom of four said. “My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you. … I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael.”