Extreme Weight Loss star Brandi Mallory has died at the age of 40 in Georgia, according to multiple reports citing the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. Many fans of the reality TV alum have been left wondering what happened to her as they reflect on her incredible journey on the ABC series.

What Happened to ‘Extreme Weight Loss’ Star Brandi Mallory?

Mallory died in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on November 9, according to reports. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. Her family and friends honored her with a candlelight vigil on November 12. A memorial service will be held for her on November 19, according to her obituary.

Extreme Weight Loss season 5 star Kim Williams Maxile remembered Mallory in a post on Instagram.

“Rest in Love sis,” she wrote alongside a video with Mallory. “To my fellow Extreme Weight Loss @extweightloss sis, @brandimallory you will be missed. I’ll never forget while I was at boot camp for season 5 we watched your season and it inspired us to keep going. You truly made an impact on this world with your zest and your passion for body positivity. I’m blessed to have gotten to experience you in this world.”

When Was Brandi Mallory on ‘Extreme Weight Loss’?

Extreme Weight Loss, which aired from 2011 to 2015, saw “extremely overweight people set out to change their lives by healthily losing half of their body weight over the course of a year,” the description read. Trainer Chris Powell helped the stars through their weight loss journeys with nutrition and exercise guidance. Each episode focused on a different individual, following their transformation from beginning to end.

Mallory joined the show during season 4 in 2014. She revealed in a 2018 interview with Rare.us that she was inspired to go on a weight loss journey after the death of her sorority sister, who was 29 years old when she died.

“I was literally waking up every day like… this may be my last day waking up, like, I don’t know what’s going to happen for me,” Mallory said. “When it’s playing on your mind that I might need to do something about my weight, because I’m afraid I might die too, then you might need to pay attention to something like that.”

Mallory revealed that she initially applied to join NBC’s The Biggest Loser, but she didn’t get picked. However, the show’s producers sent her the details for Extreme Weight Loss.

How Much Weight Did Brandi Mallory Lose?

Mallory started her journey on Extreme Weight Loss at 329 pounds. By the end of the year, she dropped 151 pounds, weighing in at 178. Among her challenges on the show was the Half Ironman Triathlon, where Mallory had to bike, swim and run for 70.3 miles.

After the show, Mallory kept up with her fitness journey through dance, sharing updates with her followers on Instagram. She also showcased her passion for makeup on her page.

While Mallory’s time on Extreme Weight Loss resulted in a physical transformation, she also experienced an important change in her mindset, as she revealed in a 2014 interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“After taking on this year, and believing in myself in a way that I never did before, I believe I’ve reached the point where I no longer care what others think of me,” she said. “What matters most is what I think and, of course, what God thinks of me.”