Sharon Osbourne has been at the center of controversy following her passionate defense of Piers Morgan on The Talk, which stemmed from his remarks about Meghan Markle’s tell-all primetime special with her husband, Prince Harry.

The drama started when Osbourne, 68, said she shouldn’t be criticized for showing support to the TV personality, 55, who left ITV’s Good Morning Britain after sparking fury with his comments about the former Duchess of Sussex, 39.

During the tell-all interview he was referencing, the Duke of Sussex said the racism toward his wife was a “large part” of their decision to step back from their senior royal duties in January 2020. Morgan caused outcry when he slammed Markle, saying, “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report, and the fact that she’s fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible.”

After Morgan’s words about Markle led to fury, one of Osbourne’s supportive tweets on March 9 read, “I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”

When Morgan was brought up on the CBS daytime talk show the following day, on March 10, emotions were running high after Osbourne’s backing of the broadcaster was addressed.

“I feel even like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist so that makes me a racist,” the wife of Ozzy Osbourne said during a tense exchange with cohost Sheryl Underwood. “Right now, I’m talking to a woman I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist,” Underwood replied.

Two days later, Osbourne issued a public statement apologizing for causing a stir amongst viewers. “After some reflection, after sitting with your comments and sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday,” she wrote via Twitter on March 12. “I have always been embraced with so much love and support from the Black community and I have deep respect and love for the Black community. To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry.”

Amid the controversy, The Talk canceled its live shows for Monday, March 15, and Tuesday, March 16. The show is on hiatus amid CBS’ investigation into the heated conversation.

