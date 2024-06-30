Two years after Kim Plath and Barry Plath announced that they were ending their marriage, she filed for divorce from her estranged husband. The Welcome to Plathville star filed her divorce paperwork in Georgia on June 26, stating that her marriage to Barry is “irretrievably broken,” according to Starcasm.

In Kim’s divorce filing, she confirmed that she was now living in Florida and listed her and Barry’s separation date as December 31, 2021. The reality stars did not publicly announce their separation until June 28, 2022, after 24 years of marriage.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” they said in a statement at the time. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will coparent our amazing children.”

However, prior to this official announcement, they documented their marriage struggles on season 4 of Welcome to Plathville. “Barry and I have decided to live separately for a while,” Kim, 51, said during one episode. “The easiest way to do that right now is whenever one of our rental properties is vacant, I pack a bag and I go and I stay there.”

Meanwhile, Kim also asked for primary custody of her and Barry’s three minor children, Amber 15, Cassia, 13, and Mercy, 11, per Starcasm. The documents state, “Plaintiff shows that she is a fit and proper parent to care for the minor children and that she is entitled to both temporary and permanent primary custody of the minor children.” She is also requesting child support from Barry.

In addition to their three minor children, Kim and Barry, 56, have six adult children. Welcome to Plathville documents the family’s dynamic as the kids begin to rebel against their strict upbringing.

Season 5 of Welcome to Plathville aired in the fall of 2023 and documented Kim and Barry’s split. “Barry and I were together for 24 years, and the best parts of that were every single one of those children that we brought into the world, raising them and growing with them and having fun with them and laughing with them,” Kim said during the finale in December 2023. “I wouldn’t trade those 25 years of marriage for anything because of the beautiful children it produced.”

Barry added, “There is another chapter that comes once you get through the process of grieving the loss of a relationship. It does come to an end. You do make it through. You do come out OK. you’re like, ‘OK, if I can survive that and I can actually mature through it, I can actually come out better understanding relationships hopefully for the next time around, if there ever is one.”

After separating from Barry, Kim began dating Ken Palmer. Things got serious quickly between the couple, but since they are both not on social media, they have not updated fans on their status in recent months.