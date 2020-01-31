Rap royalty feuds, hip-hop couples face the music and a lockup duo locks it down — we’re all-in!

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition

Premieres Thursday, February 6th at 10pm

Joseline Hernandez gives Balistic Beats an ultimatum. CeeLo Green and his fiancée, Shani, wonder whether to walk down the aisle — or “Forget You”? Expect insults, infidelity and baby mama drama as couples reckon with their relationships on this make-or-break reality show.

Growing Up Hip Hop

Thursdays, 9pm

JoJo’s wedding to Tanice is coming up — and Romeo’s not invited! Meanwhile, Egypt and Sam ride on a rocky road to the altar, and Bow Wow is flirting like crazy with Angela, whom he still thinks of as the one who got away. Drama runs in the family for these hip hop royals!

Life After Lockup

Fridays, 9pm

Michael has two ladies in his life, but Megan isn’t one of them! Shane has a shocking revelation for Lacey, while Marcelino hides something from Brittany. Clint gets issued an ultimatum — from his mom! — after she learns that Tracie’s back in jail. Amazingly, one of these couples will secretly wed!