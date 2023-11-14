Unsubstantiated internet reports claim that Rachel Zegler was let go from her role as Snow White in the upcoming live-action remake of the Disney movie. The speculation came following backlash against Rachel’s casting, as well as controversial comments that the actress made about the remake. So, was she actually fired?

Was Rachel Zegler Fired From ‘Snow White’ Live-Action?

Rachel has not been fired from the Snow White movie, which is set for a March 21, 2025 release.

Disney confirmed that the film would be moving forward with its original leading lady by sharing the first still of Rachel in Snow White’s iconic blue and yellow dress on October 27, 2023. In the photo, she’s surrounded by the seven dwarves.

Disney

The West Side Story star also subtly addressed the buzz on X (formerly Twitter) in September 2023. “The rumors are true :(,“ she wrote. “I am three apples tall.” While she didn’t directly specify that she was referring to “rumors” of her firing, the sarcastic tweet came right around when it was announced that Rachel had been recast in Paddington 3, which sparked speculation about her fate in Snow White.

What Did Rachel Zegler Say About ‘Snow White’?

The rumors about Rachel’s role in Snow White were fueled by previous comments that she had made about the film in 2022. The past interviews resurfaced one year later and began to go viral.

The Hunger Games: The Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes actress promoted Snow White at Disney’s D23 Expo in September 2022. She continuously gushed about the “modern edge” that her live-action remake was putting on the original movie from 1937.

“The original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so,” she told Extra. “There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. Weird. So we didn’t do that this time. We have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie. It’s one of those things that I think everyone’s going to have their assumptions about what it’s actually going to be, but it’s really not about the love story at all, which is really really wonderful.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In a subsequent interview with Variety, she expanded on the more “modern” twist to the film. “I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” she said. “We absolutely wrote a Snow White that’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true.”

Rachel also told Entertainment Weekly that she felt that the original Snow White movie is “extremely dated” in terms of the roles of women. “When we came to reimagining the actual role of Snow White, it became about ‘the fairest of them all,’ meaning who is the most just and who can be a fantastic leader,” she explained.

These comments were declared “condescending” and “dismissive” by critics online. Those who disagreed with Rachel pointed out that women shouldn’t be deemed “less worthy” because they don’t value being a “leader” like Snow White in the live-action movie.

‘Snow White’ Live-Action Racism Controversy

While Rachel has received a ton of support for her casting in Snow White, some haters did not agree. She became the target of racist comments from critics who did not feel that a Latina woman should play the Disney princess.

In her 2022 Actors on Actors interview with Andrew Garfield, she addressed her casting. “Never in a million years did I imagine that this would be a possibility for me,” she gushed. “You don’t normally see Snow Whites that are of Latin descent. Even though Snow White is a really big deal in Spanish-speaking countries.”

Amid the influx of racist comments that she was flooded with in July 2023, she responded, “Extremely appreciative of the love I feel from those defending me online, but please don’t tag me in nonsensical discourse about my casting. I really, truly, do not want to see it. I hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what.”

She also received support from Halle Bailey, who was the target of similar criticism when she was cast as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. “We love you so much,” Halle wrote on X. “Truly the perfect princess.” Rachel had previously defended Halle’s casting as Ariel in September 2022. “If you don’t support my girl Halle, who is the perfect Ariel, you don’t support any of us,” she wrote.

What Is The Dwarves Controversy in ‘Snow White’?

The Snow White live-action movie also came under fire for the portrayal of dwarves in the film. Peter Dinklage, who has a form of dwarfism, called Disney out for not being “progressive” in its remake.

“I was a little taken aback [that] they were proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” he shared. “You’re progressive in one way, but you’re still making that f–ing backward story of seven dwarves living in the cave. What the f–k are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox?”

In response to backlash from the actor, Disney responded, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”