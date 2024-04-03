It was a proud moment. On March 25, 23-year-old Ella Beatty made her Broadway debut alongside Sarah Paulson in the play Appropriate. But while the Juilliard grad’s mother Annette Bening, 65, was in New York City for the occasion, her father, Warren Beatty, was noticeably absent.

Indeed, the 87-year-old was also a no-show throughout awards season — despite Bening’s multiple nominations for the biographical sports drama Nyad — and hasn’t hit the red carpet since 2022.

“Hollywood insiders can’t help but wonder if he’s OK or very ill,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “The rumors are that he’s having memory issues and would rather stay home than be seen in a crowd.”

In 2017, Beatty — reunited with his Bonnie and Clyde costar Faye Dunaway to present Best Picture — was part of one of the biggest flubs in Oscar history. After opening the envelope, the actor appeared confused then handed the card to Faye, who announced the wrong film as the winner.

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

In fact, he was given the wrong envelope, but the incident caused some to question his cognitive health. He later downplayed the snafu, telling Graham Norton, “I thought, well, maybe this is a misprint. And then, I shouldn’t foul up the show just because someone made a little error.”

It was an embarrassing misstep for the man who, before his marriage, was known as a Hollywood heartthrob. His ego may also explain his virtual disappearance. Says a second source: “Warren is frail and still vain as hell. He doesn’t want to be seen in public.”

Due to Beatty’s reclusive behavior, most are unsure what exactly is going on with the actor behind closed doors. “I haven’t heard of anything specific that he suffers from,” says a source. “But I have heard that he’s very forgetful.”

Still, “Everyone is starting to notice that he’s not around,” says an insider. “Not being pictured in two years is a really big deal.”