Their bundle of joy has arrived! Former Vanderpump Rules couple Brittany Cartwright and husband Jax Taylor announced the birth of their first child together.

“Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51 p.m., our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible,” the new parents wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 13, before sharing his sweet name with the world. “Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! Both mommy and baby are doing great!”

Courtesy Instagram Brittany Cartwright/Jax Taylor/

Jax, 41, was overjoyed at the safe delivery of their little one and praised Brittany, 32, for her strength. “I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message,” the emotional Bravo alum wrote via Instagram, noting dad mode just kicked in for him. “I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from god.”

“I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process,” Jax continued. “It has not been an easy pregnancy for her but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end.”

The Michigan native gushed over his longtime love in November 2020 and revealed he was always trying to fill her with confidence while her body was changing amid her pregnancy.

Bravo/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Brittany and Jax announced they were expecting baby No. 1 in September and she continued to document her journey to motherhood on social media. The TV personality even shut down body-shamers in a powerful message shared in December.

“I am growing a perfect and healthy human being who I have only dreamed of my entire life,” she fired back. “I am going to give my body the respect it deserves and shout it from the rooftops how lucky and blessed I feel to experience this pregnancy…I am feeling very lucky and emotional to have this opportunity to be a mom and I will no longer let trolls influence my happiness.”

In December, the duo also announced their exit from Vanderpump Rules and confirmed they would not be returning for season 9. Jax told fans he was so grateful for the experience, calling it “challenging, rewarding and fulfilling.”

Here’s to the next chapter in their lives!