Former WWE bigwig Vince McMahon unloaded some $412 million in company stock to ensure he can pay the massive legal bills he’s facing after he was hit with a lawsuit for sexual assault, insiders exclusively tell In Touch.

The ring kingpin, 78, was hauled into court by former employee Janel Grant, but her legal action may be just the beginning of McMahon’s problems. Sources say federal prosecutors are probing his scandal-scarred past, which is filled with bizarre and brutal sexual shenanigans. Grant, 43, claims married McMahon — whose wife, Linda, was in President Donald Trump’s White House Cabinet — coerced her into sex with him by promising her a job. She also claims that he passed her around to other company execs and even defecated on her head during a threesome.

McMahon resigned as executive chairman of WWE’s parent company, TKO Holdings, on January 26, a day after Grant filed suit. The accused predator has already paid out nearly $20 million in hush money to female WWE employees over affairs and allegations of harassment, according to corporate filings. While the wrestling heavyweight denies Grant’s charges, court battles could drain him dry.

A source says, “Vince is looking at legal fees that could run into the tens of millions defending himself against civil charges and maybe criminal charges. He’s also bracing for other accusers to come out of the woodwork. He’s preparing for the worst and making sure he has cash on hand for legal fees.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.