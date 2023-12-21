Vin Diesel has been accused of sexual assault by a former assistant in a new lawsuit. What has the Fast & Furious star been accused of and has he responded to the allegations?

What Was ​Vin Diesel Accused Of in the Sexual Assault Case?

Asta Jonasson claimed that Diesel sexually assaulted her in the fall of 2010 while he was filming Fast Five in Atlanta, Georgia, according to the lawsuit obtained by Vanity Fair.

Diesel’s production company, One Race, hired Jonasson to work for him in various capacities as an assistant, according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on December 21, 2023. Her responsibilities included organizing and accompanying Diesel to parties. She claimed she was expected to always be nearby in photos at events if he attended without a girlfriend.

The alleged assault took place in September 2010 when Jonasson was asked to wait for the Pacifier actor in his suite at the St. Regis Hotel while he was entertaining hostesses from a club. After the hostesses left, Jonasson claimed Diesel “grabbed her wrists and pulled her onto the bed.”

​Jonasson allegedly escaped Diesel’s hold, according to the lawsuit. However, he allegedly groped her breasts, kissed her chest and touched her waist, upper legs and inner thighs.

Jonasson said she did not “forcibly refuse her superior” because she feared that her personal safety and job security were at risk, according to the paperwork. Diesel eventually moved to pull down her underwear, Jonasson claimed, and she managed to escape before she screamed and ran down a hallway.

Diesel then allegedly pinned Jonasson against the wall and forced her hand to touch his genitals. He allegedly began to masturbate, which “terrified” Jonasson. She “closed her eyes, trying to dissociate from the sexual assault and avoid angering him,” according to the lawsuit.

Samantha Vincent, Diesel’s sister and president of One Race, called Jonasson just hours later to fire her. She was let go from the job just two weeks after she was hired.

Jonasson said she signed a nondisclosure agreement when she accepted the position. However, she was able to file the lawsuit due to the Speak Out Act. The act prevents the enforcement of nondisclosure agreements in instances of sexual assault and harassment. Additionally, California’s AB2777 temporarily waives statutes of limitations in cases regarding sexual abuse allegations that took place in 2009 or later.

What Is Asta Jonasson Suing Vin Diesel For?

She is suing Diesel, Vincent and One Race Films for sexual battery, wrongful termination, emotional distress, retaliation and hostile work environment.

Has Vin Diesel Reacted to the Sexual Assault Allegations?

Neither Diesel, Vincent nor One Race have publicly addressed the allegations made against him by Jonasson.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.