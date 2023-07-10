Called out! Victoria Beckham was mom-shamed after her daughter, Harper Beckham, wore a lacy dress for her 12th birthday.

“Harper Seven is 12!!” the former Spice Girl, 49, shared via Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos featuring Harper, 12, her husband, David Beckham, and sons Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham on Saturday, July 8. “Chic!”

In the snaps shared by the mom of three, the famous family enjoyed afternoon tea at the Prada cafe in Harrods and Harper was pictured wearing a purple maxi dress with lacy accents — a gown that fans felt was too mature for the young girl.

“A lingerie-style dress for a 12-year-old girl isn’t appropriate at all. She’s super cute, her angel face doesn’t go well with that type of dress,” one user wrote. Another added, “Can’t imagine letting a 12-year-old wear a slip. That is not age appropriate as everyone is saying.”

Others criticized the choice of celebrating at the swanky hot spot. “What’s a prada party? Does not sound fun for a 12-year-old to be honest,” one user penned. “My 12th bday was celebrated at home with a few friends of mine. My mom baked me a cake and my friends and I enjoyed fun games like chocolate cutting.”

While the U.K. native didn’t directly respond to the backlash, the couple has spoken about how raising a daughter has differed from their older three sons.

“There’s no more love for a daughter than there is a son, but it’s just different. When they [boys] are kids you can roll them around and they fall to the sides and they pick themselves up and they’re fine,” David, 48, told Elle in July 2012, when his daughter was only 10 months old. “Whereas Harper, now, she hits herself just slightly and she cries … I still think ‘Oh God, I can’t believe this, I’ve got a girl. And to see the boys with her it’s incredible. When they walk into the room, her little face lights up.”

While Harper doesn’t have her own public social media accounts, the preteen is often spotted out and about with her famous family members. She even served as a bridesmaid during Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz in April 2022.