Posh Spice is back! Victoria Beckham gave Spice Girls fans major throwback vibes after she performed a song in a new karaoke video in front of her husband, David Beckham.

The former British band member, 48, was seen in a video posted via Instagram by David, 47, singing and dancing to the hit song “Stop.”

“Karaoke night with the one [and] only Posh Spice @victoriabeckham @spicegirls,” he captioned the clip on Saturday, July 23, to which his wife commented, “Only for you, David!!”

The couple first met in 1997 and tied the knot in July 1999. The former football player and the fashion mogul later welcomed their four children, Brooklyn, Harper, Romeo and Cruz Beckham.

The 1990s group, which included Victoria, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton, is known for their empowering hits, such as “Wannabe.” Fans were heartbroken when they went on an indefinite hiatus in December 2000 but were given glimmers of hope through the years when the women decided to reunite multiple times for different tours and performances. However, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder opted out of most of them.

The singers planned to go on tour again in 2019, releasing a joint statement in November 2018 of their plans.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” their statement read at the time. “We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

Nevertheless, Victoria made headlines just several days after when she claimed to Vogue, “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.”

However, she followed up in a separate Instagram statement shortly afterward, applauding her fellow singers for their decision to go on another tour.

“Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!” the fashion designer wrote via Instagram that year. “I won’t be joining my girls on stage again, but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life, and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show, and the fantastic fans, past and present, are going to have a wonderful time!”