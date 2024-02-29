Vanna White has been dragging her feet over walking down the aisle with longtime beau John Donaldson, but sources exclusively tell In Touch she’s now had a change of heart and plans to take advantage of the beautiful scenery in Hawaii to finally tie the knot!

Vanna, 67, loves the Pacific island state for its romance and stunning vistas — and she’ll be spending plenty of time there this year anyway while taping Wheel of Fortune with new co-host Ryan Seacrest.

“She was opposed to getting married but now that she’s doing promos in Waikiki for Wheel, the fresh air has gotten to her — along with John’s infectious charms!” the insider notes.

The starry-eyed letter-turner has dated the contractor for over a dozen years and is ready to make it official with a Hawaiian wedding.

“Vanna wants to show her appreciation for this wonderful guy who’s been so patient,” the source adds. “It will be a short and sweet and very intimate ceremony — and of course she’ll want her kids to give her away.”

Vanna shares daughter Gigi, 27, and son Nikko, 29, with ex-hubby George Santo Pietro.

“Vanna already knows she’s going to spend the rest of her life with John,” adds the insider. “It’s time to make that wedding happen!”