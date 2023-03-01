Businesswoman! Vanessa Bryant may be best known as the widow of the late Kobe Bryant, though she has certainly made a name for herself as a philanthropist. Keep scrolling to find out her net worth, how she makes money and more.

What Is Vanessa Bryant’s Net Worth?

Vanessa has an approximate net worth of $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Does Vanessa Bryant Do For a Living?

The California native works as a businesswoman, philanthropist and model.

She began her modeling career in 1999 when she was ​started appearing in music videos for artists including Krayzie Bone and Snoop Dogg. Vanessa was still in high school when she met Kobe on set of Tha Eastsidaz’s music video for “G’d Up” in November 1999.

After marrying Kobe in 2001, the couple founded the VIVO Foundation, which was later renamed the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation, in 2007.

According to the foundation’s website, “The Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of youth and families in need, both domestically and globally, and encouraging young people to stay active through sports.”

“The Foundation provides financial resources, develops unique programs and raises awareness for relevant issues in order to strengthen communities through educational and cultural enrichment opportunities,” the website explained.

Following Kobe and their daughter Gianna’s death in January 2020, Vanessa took over the late athlete’s Mamba Sports Foundation and changed the name to Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation in honor of their daughter. The organization supports poor child athletes.

In May 2021, Vanessa launched a Mambacita clothing line in partnership with a female-owned brand, Dannijo, which honors Gianna. All proceeds go towards the Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Additionally, the mother of four has worked with Baby2Baby to help women and children in poverty.

How Else Does Vanessa Bryant Make Money?

In March 2022, Vanessa partnered with Nike to produce the sneakers that were created by Kobe to honor his and Gianna’s legacy.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am so proud that my husband’s shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remain so desired by his fans around the world.”

As part of the deal, Nike agreed to donate all net proceeds for the shoes to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Did Vanessa Bryant Settle Her Lawsuit With Los Angeles County?

In February 2023, Vanessa settled a lawsuit with Los Angeles County for $28.85 million over photos that deputies shared following the helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Gianna and seven others in 2020.

The settlement included $15 million that the jury previously awarded Vanessa in August 2023 after a trial in federal court.

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” Vanessa’s attorney, Luis Li, said in a statement to ESPN. “She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice.”