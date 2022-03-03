Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay revealed her postpartum figure, posting a photo of herself dressed down to her undergarments 40 weeks after her pregnancy to Instagram on Tuesday, March 1.

“40 weeks in… 40 weeks out!” the reality television star, 36, wrote in her caption.

The post features a side-by-side photo collage of the new mom before and after giving birth to her daughter, Summer Moon, whom she shares with her fiancé and VPR costar, Brock Davies. In the photos, Shay is wearing black lace underwear and a black bra. One image shows her 40 weeks pregnant and the other shows her holding her now-10-month-old daughter.

Courtesy of Scheana Shay/Instagram

The comment section flooded with compliments and celebrations from Shay’s costars, other Bravolebrities and fans who were full of support.

“Good work Scheana you look amazing!” one fan wrote of Shay’s postpartum physique.

The “Scheananigans” podcast host welcomed Summer Moon, her first child, in April 2021. Since then, she has been candid about the challenges she has faced surrounding her pregnancy, including her post-pregnancy body dissatisfaction.

“I struggled for the first four months,” said Shay in an interview with Page Six. “She is worth it, but it took quite a few months of slowly getting back into workouts and everything to feel good and confident again.”

In addition to pregnancy related body image struggles, the “Good As Gold” singer experienced a miscarriage in 2020 and was diagnosed with preeclampsia and HELP syndrome during labor.

“My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum,” Shay wrote in her Instagram caption.

While the Bravo star enjoyed support and praise from her social media followers regarding her post-baby bod, she wasn’t so fortunate when it came to the public’s opinion on her baby daddy. Davies, 30, has been criticized by some Vanderpump Rules fans because he has two children from a previous marriage in Australia that he has been unable to see due to overdue child support payments. The father of three later defended his situation and confirmed that he has since paid all child support payments in full.

With a whirlwind pregnancy and contentious engagement, the couple said they’re considering a surrogate for their next baby.

“Obviously, with this pregnancy, we did have issues on the back end through labor and that,” Davies said in an interview with People. “So, we’ve already talked about [surrogacy] briefly. But we’ll give it some time. A couple of months, at least.”

Vanderpump Rules has not yet been confirmed for a tenth season, so the onscreen future of Shay, Davies and baby Summer Moon remains unwritten.