Calling all fitness and beer fans — Corona Premier® and Echelon Fitness are teaming up for the ultimate challenge — asking consumers to up their wellness game and “Earn Their Crown” in 2021.

The six-week challenge includes custom workout videos, weekly giveaways, and weekly virtual happy hours where the community comes together to toast to their success with Corona Premier.

This unique partnership between Corona Premier and Echelon Fitness will provide consumers with the tools and community they need to re-invigorate their fitness journeys, while celebrating personal milestones and keeping consumers motivated via a well-deserved toast with a Corona Premier beer.

Corona Premier is a lower-calorie, lower carbohydrate beer option for those who live an active lifestyle and enjoy being mindful of their wellness goals. Corona Premier is a smooth, perfectly balanced lager with only 90 calories and 2.6g of carbs per serving*.

Check out coronanewyear2021.com to learn more, join the challenge and how to EARN YOUR CROWN with some amazing prizes, including a new Echelon Smart Home Gym!

As always, Corona encourages consumers 21 and older to enjoy its products and to Relax responsibly.

*Per 12 fl. oz. serving average analysis: Calories 90, Carbs 2.6 grams, Protein 0.7 grams, Fat 0.0 grams