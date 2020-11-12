We have a (gut) feeling you’re going to love Health-Ade’s new PLUS line, where flavor meets function. Health-Ade PLUS combines the probiotic-packed kombucha you love with the highest-quality adaptogenic and functional ingredients for a delicious sip that delivers serious benefits. With 7 offerings like Chill (made with lavender and passionflower, known to calm and soothe) and Happy (with mood-boosting L-theanine) you’re sure to find a flavor for whatever 2020 throws your way!

Sip your way through 2020 with Health-Ade PLUS — available in seven delicious functional flavors.

Happy

Raise your spirits with uplifting orange, warming vanilla and L-theanine to boost your mood.

Hydrate

Cucumber, mint, lemon and electrolytes help your body absorb water and stay hydrated.

Beauty

Delicious strawberry-rose meets beautifying silica and biotin for healthy hair, nails and skin so you can glow from within.

Energy

Energizing effects of lemon and basil meet guarana, a naturally- derived stimulant for clean energy and no crash.

Chill

A calming blend of lavender and vanilla plus passion flower known to promote relaxation.

Belly Reset

An extra dose of probiotics combine with soothing ginger and pineapple for a happy gut and healthy digestion.

Immunity

This immune-boosting drink combines ginger, turmeric and black pepper for an anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-viral boost.

Health-Ade PLUS is available at Whole Foods Markets nationwide, $4.29 or on Health-Ade.com.