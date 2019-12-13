Just like dad! Tristan Thompson shared a rare picture of his son, Prince, via Instagram on Thursday, December 12. “Happy birthday to my baby boy, Prince,” the 28-year-old captioned a photo of his now-three-year-old — whom he shares with Jordan Craig — holding a red balloon in a hallway. “You’re already three. I remember holding you when you were born and telling you how amazing of a baby you are. Every day you continue to surprise me with your development, your love and your big heart.”

The NBA star continued his sweet message and couldn’t help but gush over his toddler. “Your smile is one that lights up every room you are in,” he added. “I thank God every day for picking me to be your father. May God continue to bless you each and every day, son. I love you.”

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Of course, fans couldn’t help but express how they felt about Tristan’s kind words. One person wrote, “You are an amazing great dad!!!!!!” while another echoed, “You’re an amazing father, man.” However, some of Tristan’s followers were quick to point out that not only was his message delayed about his son’s big day but also that he never posts about him in general. “You posted happy birthday AT THE END OF THE DAY, literally a few minutes before 12 a.m. SMFH,” one person vented. “Waited ‘till the last minute, but you were on Instagram this morning commenting all over Khloé [Kardashian’s] Instagram,” a second person wrote, referring to his ex, whom he shares his daughter, True Thompson, with. “You must have forgot his birthday because he’s not a Kardashian,” a third follower stated.

While the Canada native doesn’t upload snaps of his son all of the time, he did post a cute photo of Prince in July, where he was in front of a yacht. “My little Prince is living life,” Tristan wrote on social media.

Jordan, 28, was pregnant with Prince when her ex started dating the 35-year-old KUWTK starlet. However, the Good American designer cleared the air in June — four months after news broke that Tristan cheated on KoKo — about when exactly their relationship started. “MY TRUTH IS: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up,” she shared. “After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex who was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Since then, the E! personality and the athlete have been getting along for the sake of their daughter. “We are coparenting so well right now,” she wrote on Twitter in December. “It is a great space to be. Coparenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all coparenters.” Tristan has even been leaving comments all over the Revenge Body host’s social media page. “Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé and is always playing mind games with her,” a source told In Touch exclusively in September. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”

If Khloé and Tristan can be cordial, we sure hope he has a good relationship with Jordan because we need more Prince pics in our lives!