Change of plans. Khloé Kardashian‘s hopes to have baby No. 2 with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson are “off the table now” in light of the pair’s recent split, a source tells Life & Style.

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, who shares daughter True Thompson with the professional athlete, 30, “was trying to have more children,” adds the insider. “It was being done via surrogacy, there were some setbacks, which she’s talked about, but everything was in place.”

According to the source, Khloé “really wanted” Tristan “to be the father of True’s sibling.” However, after this last breakup, “it just seems like it’s time to move on.”

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The reality TV couple called it quits nearly one year after reconciling their relationship in spring 2020, In Touch confirmed on Monday, June 21. Prior to news of their uncoupling, Tristan was spotted partying with several women at the Bel Air Hotel over Father’s Day weekend.

“Khloé broke up with Tristan again, it was before this latest cheating scandal at the private party,” a separate insider revealed to In Touch. “They were amicable, but now, after this, who knows.”

The NBA star “will always be True’s dad,” the source assured. “He’s a good father to her, but he’ll never be a good partner to Khloé. She still held out hope, so this is yet another wake-up call, hopefully the last. Khloé will move on, but it’s bittersweet and heartbreaking.”

Over the years, Tristan has been embroiled in multiple cheating scandals, most notably when he hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019. Despite the highly publicized drama, Khloé vowed to always put True, who turned 3 years old in April, first.

“It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me, but he never hurt True,'” Khloé expressed during an October 2019 interview with Jay Shetty. “[Tristan] and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in between that. I don’t believe in that.”

The Good American founder went on to say that she wants True to know “it’s OK to forgive” Tristan. “He’s a great person. Maybe him and I weren’t compatible or whatever in that way, but that’s OK,” Khloé said. “Nobody’s going to die. I always want True to be surrounded by love.”