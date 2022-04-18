The sweetest message. Travis Barker wished his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian a happy birthday with a romantic note. The TV personality turned 43 on Monday, April 18.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, took to Instagram to share an intimate photo with Kourtney. “My best friend, my lover, my everything,” Travis wrote. “Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash. I love you.” The loving caption concluded with an infinity symbol.

In the black and white photo, Travis wrapped his arms around the birthday girl. He stared directly at the camera, while Kourtney looked down at the ground. The musician went shirtless in the shot, which gave his fans a good look at his tattooed body. Meanwhile, Kourtney rocked lingerie with lace details.

Travis shared the sweet post just days after he clapped back at a fan in a NSFW comment about his and Kourtney’s frequent PDA.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

On Saturday, April 16, Travis took to Instagram to share a photo of himself working out. “No Kardashian finger up the ass, tongue, intestines, nudity, PDA, etc, etc anymore? [sic] Slacking,” one user commented in response to the shot.

The father of two clapped back by responding, “Still got the finger up the ass, and intestines, were totally nude and full PDA with my fiancée [sic].” The comment concluded with the middle finger emoji.

Travis and Kourtney began dating in late 2020 after being friends for a few years prior. They went public with their love by making their romance Instagram official in February 2021. As their relationship continued to strengthen, Kourtney and Travis made sure to show off their intimate moments with regular PDA-filled photos and videos on social media.

The musician popped the question in Montecito, California, in October 2021 and they have been planning their upcoming wedding ever since.

Earlier in April, the lovebirds had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after they attended the 2022 Grammy Awards.

“Found these in my camera roll,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote via Instagram on April 6 with a series of photos from their sin city chapel adventure. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

While Kourtney insisted on Jimmy Kimmel Live that the wedding “wasn’t fake,” the pair did not obtain a marriage license ahead of the ceremony.

In addition to wedding planning, the engaged couple have been trying to expand their family. An insider previously told Life & Style that the couple were “looking into IVF” (in vitro fertilization) in hopes of having a child one day. The process is currently being documented on the famous family’s new Hulu show, The Kardashians.

Kourtney already shares kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, 38. Meanwhile, Travis is the father to teenagers Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46.